The new Decatur Youth Services director will more than double the pay at his previous job under an agreement approved Tuesday by the City Council that completed a seven-month effort to replace Bruce Jones.
Brandon Watkins will make $84,223 annually when he begins duties as DYS director Sept. 21. He made $41,760 yearly as social services representative and life coach for Decatur City Schools, according to school officials. The Decatur school board accepted Watkins’ resignation, effective Sept. 18, on Tuesday.
The advertised pay range for DYS director was $70,854 to $107,812 annually.
Councilman Billy Jackson said Watkins is the “perfect choice” for the job.
“Our city needs you,” Jackson said to Watkins, who attended Tuesday's council meeting. The vote to approve Watkins' salary was 5-0. The council voted Aug. 21 to hire Watkins, pending salary negotiations. Jones retired in January.
Watkins’ salary as DYS director will be higher than what the city offered earlier this year to Richard Collie, who was the council’s choice in March after the first search for Jones’ successor.
Collie eventually turned down the city three times in salary negotiations. The city’s initial offer to Collie was $72,000 annually. Its final offer was $76,000, with raises in the first year increasing his annual pay to $80,000.
Collie elected to remain at Athens State as coordinator of student inclusion after receiving a raise there from $55,000 to $63,173 annually.
Lemzel Johnson, current DYS programs coordinator, was a finalist with Collie during the first search for a new director, but a vote to promote him after Collie rejected the job didn't get the required council support. He has been working as interim director since that vote.
--
Public relations job
Emily Long began her new job as the city’s first communications specialist on Wednesday after previously serving as the Police Department public information liaison. City Attorney Herman Marks said her new salary is $58,153 annually. That’s an increase of 10.38% over her previous pay of $52,683.
Decatur's Personnel Board voted unanimously in November to recommend the City Council create the communications position with a pay range of $58,153 to $88,487. Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin described the job as a marketing and public relations position that operates out of the mayor’s office. The job was posted on the city website in December with a January deadline for applications.
The vacancy left by Long in the Police Department has been posted on the city’s website with a Sept. 16 deadline for applications. The pay range for the public information liaison is $45,429 to $69,126 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.