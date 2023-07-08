Decatur's proposed zoning ordinance will be updated to ban long-term parking of vehicles in front yards and to limit the time a recreational vehicle or moving truck could park at a home's front yard following a Planning Commission work session this week.
City Planner Lee Terry and the Planning Commission discussed the proposed ban and other changes to the new ordinance during a review of its rough draft Thursday.
The rough draft was prepared by Clarion Associates, a consultant hired by the city to rewrite the zoning ordinance. The city is considering a new ordinance because the current zoning ordinance was published in 1987 and several portions of the ordinance date back to the 1950s.
Terry said he would make changes to the ordinance recommended Thursday and then the Planning Commission would vote on sending the revised draft to the City Council. The council would then hold a first reading of the proposed ordinance and a second reading with a public hearing before voting on the proposal.
Terry said the proposed ordinance would limit a driveway’s parking width to 12 feet, and it would say, “Parking in areas not clearly defined as driveways or parking areas is not allowed for more than 24 hours per occurrence."
“If you are having a party or a large gathering and you need some extra parking and want to allow people to park in the grass, there are exceptions for that,” Terry said.
The parking restriction would have a different impact on residents with a corner lot. In those cases, Terry said, parking would not be allowed on the front yard and the side yard.
“We call those double-frontage lots,” Terry said. “Technically in that case, the side yard (by the road) is a front yard as well. On the other side of the house, they could park vehicles.”
Planning Commission member Myrna Burroughs said she was “trying to figure out how (yard parking) works in all practicality” when it comes to enforcement.
“Does someone knock on the door and say, ‘What’s going on here?’” Burroughs said. “If they have cars parked there for more than 24 hours, do they just get a ticket? If they say, ‘We just had a funeral,’ is it excused?"
She also asked Terry what would happen if someone paved their front yard for parking even though the city doesn’t allow a driveway to be more than 12 feet wide.
Terry replied that the city would first send a letter to the homeowner notifying the resident that they are violating the city ordinance. If they don’t make a correction, then city enforcement would begin. City enforcement is handled by the Police or Building departments.
He said the resident would have to provide proof of their excuse for it not being a violation.
Terry said enforcement actions of the Building Department and police officers “are just different” so it’s hard to describe how they would go about stopping the long-term parking of vehicles in a front yard.
Burroughs said this seems to create a “big loophole. There some people who always have cars in the front yard. If the rule is 24 hours per occurrence, then I have a different occurrence every 24 hours. Who sets the clock and who says an occurrence is valid or not valid?”
Terry said the goal is to get residents to park on their driveways and not on their grass and in the front yard. He pointed out that parking on the side yard and in the backyard would be allowed.
“A lot of this is just trying to encourage people and show them they have other options besides parking on their front yard on the grass,” Terry said.
Assistant City Attorney Ruth Priest said there will be some who push the city so it’s up an enforcement officer and then the Municipal Court judge to decide the enforcement of the violations.
Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson, of Carridale Street Southeast, attempted to make a comment about the proposed front yard parking ban at a joint City Council-Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 18, but members of the public weren't allowed to speak at that meeting.
Hoffmeier-Wilson said Friday that she doesn’t think a ban fits Decatur because parking on the grass is a normal occurrence.
“That restriction is just pretty tone deaf when you consider that culturally it’s really normal to park on your grass in the city of Decatur,” Hoffmeier-Wilson said. “I just don’t believe that parking on the grass in the city is looked on as some horrible, nefarious habit within neighborhoods.”
She called such a ban “some kind of tone-deaf, elitist attitude. I think there’s a perception that parking in the front yard is a poor person’s activity, which is not true. There’s plenty of rich people who park in their yards."
Hoffmeier-Wilson tried unsuccessfully last year to get the City Council to pass a modern tree ordinance, and she said it's hypocritical when city leaders say they can’t force developers or homeowners to manage their trees while at the same time considering a law banning parking on the front yard.
“They say, ‘We can’t tell people what to do with trees on their property,’ and then they want to ban parking in the front yard of a resident’s property,” she said.
Another new section in the proposed ordinance focuses on RV and moving trucks parked in the front yard. Terry said after the rough draft is updated, the proposed ordinance will say a homeowner “needs to be in the process of loading or unloading” an RV or moving truck to have it in the front yard.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the ordinance needs to give a defined period, and Terry agreed to make the change.
“It might be better to give someone 72 hours because that gives them the weekend,” Terry said.
Lawrence said most people, if they visit in an RV, aren’t going to stay for more than three days, so “72 hours is a good compromise for both sides.”
Priest said they should remove the "loading or unloading" phrase and make it a time frame.
Priest said the ordinance also needs to distinguish between RVs or moving trucks and vehicles used for temporary construction activities like the building of the hotel, parking deck and residence hall downtown.
“The temporary construction activities are obviously going to need a longer period,” Priest said. “The wording needs to make sure it doesn’t prevent something that’s needed.”
Other proposed changes to the rough draft presented by Terry include:
• Site plans would get administrative approval by the Planning Department unless deemed a major case that needs Planning Commission approval. Each case is viewed by the Technical Review Committee and it could decide a commission approval is necessary, Terry said.
• The maximum height of a building would become “lesser of 55 feet or four stories,” in a community commercial district. Terry said this a reflection of modern building codes, and most new buildings are only four floors.
Terry said four stories is the maximum height allowed by the state on all-wood-framed buildings. This is the height of most of the new hotels recently, he added.
“I don’t know if I would recommend going higher, but the good thing is an ordinance can be changed in the future,” Terry said. “If we see an issue in the future, we can easily adjust, but I don’t see us having that problem.”
Terry said six-floor buildings are allowed in institutional districts.
• The time frame for the installation of landscaping in a commercial business would be extended from six to nine months to meet the area’s growing seasons. The city does allow the bonding of landscaping if it can’t be done within the required time, Terry said.
• The minimum width of a landscape buffer would be widened from 6 to 8 feet with a minimum of six trees per 100 feet. This would require Board of Zoning Adjustment approval as a special exception.
• Mimosa, hackberry, Bradford pear, Cleveland pear and sweet gum are added to the city’s nuisance tree species list “that aren’t appropriate for commercial landscaping,” Terry said.
• Change the sign portion of the ordinance by increasing the maximum height of a sign from 10 to 15 feet and include a maximum area of 80 square feet. Terry said this would particularly aid drivers’ vision at an intersection along the city’s commercial routes.
The proposed new zoning ordinance is available now at onedecatur.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.