Cars parked Friday on the front yard of a Carridale Street Southwest residence (top) and a Spring Avenue Southwest residence (bottom) would not be allowed on a long-term basis under changes being made to Decatur's proposed zoning ordinance. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

Decatur's proposed zoning ordinance will be updated to ban long-term parking of vehicles in front yards and to limit the time a recreational vehicle or moving truck could park at a home's front yard following a Planning Commission work session this week.

