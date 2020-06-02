The principals hired last week at Austin High and Austin Junior High will receive raises in their new positions, according to Decatur City Schools.
Demond Garth, previously the principal of Austin Junior at a salary of $98,591, will see his salary increase more than 20% to $119,000 as principal of Austin High, said Mandi Jones, the supervisor of financial accounts for DCS. Mark Christopher, previously the principal of Chestnut Grove at a salary of $93,469, will receive $98,591 as principal of Austin Junior.
Terence Hayden, who is an out-of-district hire coming from Huntsville City Schools, will have a salary of $89,919 as principal of Austin Middle, according to Jones.
