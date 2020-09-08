Police arrest man
in July burglary
A Decatur man faces first-degree burglary charges for a July 23 incident in the 1900 block of Locust Street Southeast in which a victim said two masked males entered his residence, held him at gunpoint and stole items, according to police.
Aundra Marcell Garth Jr., 23, of 1201 19th Ave. S.W., was arrested Friday by Decatur police and was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000, police said Monday.
5th suspect arrested
in Hartselle slaying
The fifth suspect in the July 24 shooting death of Anthony Larry Sheppard in Hartselle was in Morgan County Jail on Monday after being arrested Saturday in Madison County.
Angela Marie Stolz, 33, was charged with capital murder. She was picked up in the Moores Mill community about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and transported to the Morgan jail. There is no bond in Alabama for suspects charged with capital murder.
According to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Morgan County District Court by Hartselle investigator Tania Burgess, Logan McKinley Delp, who admitted to shooting Sheppard, said Stolz was in the car when the group drove to Hartselle to commit the murder.
Delp and two other men have already been charged with capital murder in the case, and the mother of Sheppard's child has been charged with criminal solicitation to commit capital murder. Hartselle police say Jaclyn Elaine Skuce, 38, of 3109 Lakeland Drive, Madison, arranged the killing.
The other two men charged with capital murder in the case are Aaron Carter Howard, 39, 115 Razzway Circle, Toney, and Lajuhn Keith Smart, 24, 814 Magnolia Drive N.W., Huntsville.
Court records list the address for Delp, 36, as 170 Dusty Trail, Madison.
— Staff reports
Chief: Store shooting
could've been tragedy
SPANISH FORT — Police say a man wearing body armor, and armed with multiple AR-15 style firearms, opened fire into an Alabama sporting goods store, shooting off dozens of rounds before being captured by police.
Police said no one was injured in the shooting at Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort. Authorities described the incident as an averted tragedy.
Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber identified the suspected shooter as 38-year-old Robert Smith from the Grove Hill area, WKRG reported. Barber said Smith is being treated for an undisclosed medical condition not related to his arrest. He said charges are pending, and police don't yet know what motivated the shooting.
"He had three AR-style weapons, he had an AR-style pistol, he had a 9 mm rifle, a shotgun, and two 9 mm pistols," Barber told the station describing the weapons they say Smith came with.
Police said the man came to the boat and ATV service area of the retailer and opened fire. Barber said they don't have an exact count right now on how many shots were fired but they recovered at least 30 casings so far and believe they came from at least three different weapons. Police subdued the suspect with a Taser. An officer received minor injuries during the capture.
Auburn to highlight
Black Greek groups
AUBURN — Auburn University is setting aside space on campus to recognize its historically Black fraternities and sororities.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that plans are moving ahead for a plaza to recognize social groups that are part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is composed of nine Black sororities and fraternities. Construction is set to begin in 2022.
The president of Auburn's arm of the council, Ronny Issac, says he hopes the plaza helps attract more minority students to the school and helps foster more inclusion among Greek-letter organizations. He says traditionally Black groups haven't been very well represented on campus in the past.
Auburn trustees approved plans for the plaza earlier this year.
The site will consist of one central marker and nine individual markers to represent organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Those include Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.
— The Associated Press
