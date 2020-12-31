When Dr. Scott Harris, a former Decatur physician, agreed to become state health officer three years ago, he did not anticipate the traumatic intensity that would come in 2020 with the arrival of a pandemic.
“Early on when all this started, it just felt like a whole fog of war. There were so many things happening and nobody in the country, much less me, really understood what was going on or what we could expect. Those were really difficult days,” Harris recalls of the early days of the pandemic. “That really was some emotional trauma.
“I don’t say that lightly. There are people who have been sick and in the hospital and lost loved ones; those people have suffered a whole lot more than I ever have. But I’ll just say that the intensity of everything and the speed at which it happened was really overwhelming at first.”
Along with Gov. Kay Ivey, Harris has led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is The Decatur Daily’s Newsmaker of the Year.
Ivey also recalls the difficulty of navigating the early days of the pandemic.
“All of us — in all areas around the globe — were trying to understand COVID-19,” she said. “It was a rapidly evolving situation that required patience and understanding from all of us. Dr. Harris worked literally around the clock to help provide me with all of the information possible so that Alabama could handle this novel virus.”
Partisan pushback
Harris said the chaotic intensity of the early days of the pandemic has eased somewhat — “we now feel we have a plan and we have some hope on the horizon and we know where we’re going” — but he has been startled throughout the pandemic at the partisan nature of some of the pushback he and the governor have received as they seek to implement rules aimed at reducing the spread of the new coronavirus.
“It makes perfect sense for people to debate different policies to respond to COVID, and what your values are kind of determines what position you take, but I didn’t expect people to debate the numbers on the page,” Harris said. “People have been taking ideological positions on math. That’s been pretty hard to take.
“Suddenly you have people who didn’t know what an epidemiologist was before this and now they’re amateur experts themselves and they have lots of advice for you. That was something I just didn’t see coming.”
That partisan pushback has come from many directions, he said, but not from Ivey.
“She’s never been on the partisan side of any of those issues. I think she’s just listened to the science about it,” he said. “I feel very fortunate that the governor has been supportive of mask-wearing in our state. That’s not the case in a lot of states, particularly a lot of Southern states.”
The respect he expresses for the governor’s leadership is mutual.
“He is not in this for self-promotion or notoriety,” Ivey said of Harris. “He is simply an Alabamian who loves the state he calls home. He wants to do his part to help see us past these challenging times.”
Harris was far from a household name before the pandemic hit the state in March. Since then he’s appeared in numerous news conferences with the governor, often announcing unpopular emergency orders like the closing of schools and ban on gatherings in March and the more recent mask mandate. Despite the urgency as the pandemic has swept through the state with increasingly deadly results, he has always been even-tempered in his presentations.
The man who in 2015 hired Harris, then an infectious disease doctor in Decatur, as the administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District views that as one of his primary gifts.
“Not only does he bring the skillset of understanding the science, he has a very, very calm and measured demeanor. He does a very good job of explaining the nuanced issues extraordinarily well,” said Dr. Don Williamson, a longtime state health officer who now is CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association.
That demeanor has not placated everyone. Harris recalls taking a walk with his wife Sandy after a long day and being confronted by an angry resident he had never met.
“I feel a little sometimes like I have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), like I don’t want anyone to know who I am,” he said.
Some of the harshest criticisms came in April, when Harris and Ivey ratcheted up restrictions that many complained were already too strict. Harris said the state was on a trajectory that would soon overwhelm hospitals, and he supported Ivey's decision.
"The disease transmission really got interrupted then. There’s no doubt about it, if you look at the direction cases were going. We saved some people’s lives at that time."
Public buy-in
While the most vocal critics of orders announced by Ivey and Harris have complained they were too strict, some have complained they were not strict enough. This was particularly true in May when, even as infections and hospitalizations were on the rise, entertainment venues were permitted to open under various restrictions, athletic activities were allowed to resume, and schools and summer camps got a green light.
From a pure health standpoint, there can be little doubt the partial reopening of the economy was detrimental. But, as Williamson notes, Harris’ public health decisions are not always that simple.
“He’s been able to strike a balance between what would be the ideal public health response and a recognition that there are two words in ‘public health.’ One is ‘health,’ but the other is ‘public.’ To a certain extent you can only do as much health as the public is willing to support,” Williamson said.
Harris is acutely aware that his ability to limit the spread of the virus is limited by the public’s willingness to accept the social and economic restrictions that, from a health standpoint, would be ideal.
“It’s clear you can’t really institute orders that the public’s just unwilling to follow,” Harris said. “If the public doesn’t buy into what you’re doing and understand the reasons and support it, then trying to impose restrictions on people is almost worse that doing nothing, because people just flout what you’re doing and you don’t have any ability to effect any change.”
In many states, the discrepancy between what public health officials view as the safest policy and what elected officials are willing to implement has created conflict. Harris, however, views his role in dealing with Ivey as more adviser than advocate.
“She’s got a tougher job than I do because she’s got to balance all these public health needs with all these other needs too — economic and social and otherwise,” Harris said. “I can’t presume to talk to her about the economy or even the politics of those decisions. … What we try to bring to (the governor and her staff) is, ‘This is our position but these are other possible positions. This is what we think the outcomes may be with these other positions.’ We’re trying just to give her options.
“It’s not that we don’t have a favorite one, but I think my role is not to talk her into something she doesn’t want to do. Ultimately, it’s her job to make that decision.”
It’s an attitude that has gone far in cementing his relationship with Ivey.
“Dr. Harris is an effective state health officer because he knows I expect him to not only bring his suggestions, but that those suggestions are sufficiently backed by evidence and data. Importantly, he understands that my decision is even larger than just the public health issue. He recognizes that I have to protect both the lives and livelihoods,” Ivey said. “Dr. Harris’ respect for the larger decisions I have to make has been extremely helpful throughout the pandemic.
“He is an expert in his field, and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of integrity and to simply put it, he is just a great guy to have around.”
Harris, who had a private practice in Decatur for 20 years and still has family here, was born in Talladega to a father who was a pharmacist and a mother who was a nurse. Both have since retired.
His wife Sandra retired from Decatur Morgan Hospital, after 30 years there as a critical care nurse, when the couple moved to Montgomery.
“She’s been the mental health professional in charge of taking care of me for 10 months,” he said. "She’s been amazingly supportive. I don’t think I could have done it without her help. She’s just keeping my whole life running.”
Despite the long hours and difficult decisions Harris has made during the pandemic, the situation is bleak. Statewide there were 2,813 Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. ADPH reported a record 5,016 new cases Wednesday, about 10-12% of whom will end up in the hospital if past trends continue. ICU beds and ventilators are in short supply locally and statewide. Since the pandemic began, it has claimed the lives of 4,774 Alabamians.
Does this represent a failure by Harris? By Ivey? No, said Williamson.
“I see this as a failure of us. Scott, the governor, they all said the right things. They all encouraged us to wear a mask. They all encouraged us not to gather for Christmas. They all encouraged us to maintain social distance,” Williamson said Wednesday. “In a state where there was no political support for the sort of enforcement that would have been necessary to compel those actions, the fault does not lie on either the governor or on Scott. It lies on us.
“We made this bed by our failure to follow appropriate guidance and guidelines, and as a consequence we’re now going to reap the whirlwind. I don’t think we can grasp yet how bad January and probably February are going to be.”
