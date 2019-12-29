From residential subdivisions to repurposed churches to shopping centers, Jeff Parker has had an impact on every corner of Decatur.
For real estate projects that are changing the city's landscape, Parker is The Decatur Daily’s 2019 Newsmaker of the Year.
“Jeff is an outstanding representative of the city because he believes in Decatur,” said John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce. “He understands what the city is trying to do in business, commercial and residential.”
A native of Red Bay, Parker moved to Decatur when he was 3. A father of four, Parker, 51, is broker of Parker Real Estate and managing partner of Land Services LLC, a land development company.
John Strickling, a partner in Land Service, said he's watched Parker’s “entrepreneurial spirit” over the years. He described Parker as trustworthy and straightforward.
“Jeff still looks like that kid I met back in 1988 when he was cleaning Harold Long’s boat at the boat harbor,” Strickling said. “He was always coming up with ideas, and he’s just a good person.”
Strickling said he remembers Parker and friend Matt Pride turning a boat into the “Burger Bar.” Parker also ran his father’s body shop, had a limousine service, and sold and rented cars, but real estate soon took over.
“I think he realized what was possible when he flipped one of his first homes and did real well,” Strickling said.
Parker has been involved in numerous large developments, including the Publix-anchored shopping center on Alabama 67 in 2018, but he seemed to be everywhere in 2019.
“When I was his age, I was going 100 mph, and I told him he should get after it while he can,” said Strickling, 72, a semi-retired contractor who continues to build the Greystone subdivision.
The year began with Parker's sale of the Calvary Assembly of God’s church building on Beltline Road to Aldi’s grocery store chain in February. The property had been on the market for more than a decade.
Demolition of the church and construction of the new grocery store are scheduled for 2020.
In March, Land Services closed on the $1.4 million purchase of the Morgan County Fairgrounds from the Morgan County-based State Products Mart Authority.
The Morgan County Fair came to an end with the purchase. Parker said he continues to look for a new use for the 49.2-acre fairgrounds tract behind Home Depot.
Just down the highway, Parker completed a small strip mall and quickly filled most of the spots with three new restaurants. Two spots remain on the Beltline Road property, even though he says he could have already filled them.
“I’m looking for the right fit,” Parker said.
In downtown Decatur, Parker can look out his front office and see the old Central Baptist building, on Fourth Avenue Southeast, which he bought in 2016.
After tearing down the sanctuary, Parker began looking to sell or lease the remainder of the building. The Albany event center opened in the former fellowship hall.
In November, the city school board approved paying $200,000 and exchanging two properties, including its current headquarters, to acquire the education wing of the former church property from Parker.
The two school system buildings are valued at $1.235 million for the exchange. The education wing was valued at $1.435 million.
Parker’s biggest impact on Decatur may come with two planned subdivisions that will bring new homes to a city that’s struggled with residential growth for the past two decades.
He announced in August that Land Services plans to build the two-phase Black Branch Point subdivision with 74 homes on 29.64 acres off Point Mallard Drive Southeast. Construction is expected to begin in early 2020.
Parker and Strickling said they didn’t initially know what they wanted to do with the property. Located next to General Electric, it was zoned industrial “and that would have been the easiest thing to do with the property,” Parker said.
They also considered an RV park, condominiums and apartments before settling on large estate lots for phase 1 along the river, and smaller residential lots for the second phase.
“The property was all grown over, and you couldn’t see the water because of the dense thicket,” Strickling said. “Once it was cleared, we could see it’s a great property. It was the only riverfront property available (in Decatur) for residential development.”
Parker said Thursday he plans to build a subdivision “of starter homes listing at $150,000 or less” on 37 acres at Central Parkway and Poole Valley Road. He plans to start with 20 homes.
“We just don’t have the (new-home) lots available of any kind in Decatur, Alabama,” Parker said. “And we believe these homes are what the young 20-somethings will like.”
While he is enjoying the financial success of his growing real estate empire, Parker said his work “isn’t about money. I absolutely love creating, and I learn something new with every project."
Seymour said Parker, who served as chamber board chairman in 2015-16, “may be in business for himself” but he’s willing to work with the city and chamber to find the right mix of retail businesses and he pays attention to the city’s residential needs. Creating residential growth is a major focus of the chamber.
“Jeff is a great recruiter for our city and a good team member,” Seymour said.
