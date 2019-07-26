Reed Contracting will start next week on a $1.76 million resurfacing project on 3.6 miles of Alabama 20, from State Docks Road to the Lawrence County line, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday with leveling and patching work, which will continue for about a week. That work will be followed by milling and paving. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to single-lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Drivers are asked to drive with caution and be prepared to reduce speed and merge.
Wiregrass Construction is now in the late stages of a separate resurfacing project on Alabama 20 from 12th Avenue Northwest in Decatur to State Docks Road.
