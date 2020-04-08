Longtime Decatur educator Ed Nichols is a finalist for the Madison City Schools superintendent position, but it will be at least May before interviews will be conducted, officials said.
Nichols, 58, retired as Decatur City Schools superintendent four years ago but has been working as interim principal at Decatur High since Jan. 1.
"I have missed the involvement with the schools, parents and students,” he said Tuesday when asked about pursuing the Madison job.
Nichols initially had an interview set for today, but Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order issued Friday because of the new coronavirus epidemic pushed the interviews back at least a month.
“We have decided to postpone the interviews to May or once the stay-at-home order is lifted or modified and conditions are safe for all of us to participate in the same room,” Ranae Bartlett, Madison City Schools board president, wrote in an email. “The board feels that the optimum interview conditions allow the finalists to sit face-to-face with the board as they answer questions.”
Woody Sanderson, an attorney with the law firm Lanier Ford of Huntsville, which is handling the superintendent search, said 16 applications were received for the job that has a starting annual salary of about $180,000. Nichols was making $143,000 when he retired in May 2016 as DCS superintendent.
“I assisted the board with the screening process,” Sanderson said. “With the coronavirus concerns, there is a different wrinkle in the process. We were hoping to have it filled by June.” He said he expects the position to be filled by August at the latest.
“I’m honored to be in the pool of finalists,” said Nichols, who served as interim superintendent for Madison City Schools for three months beginning in January 2017. “I know the district and know a lot of the people there. I am not a stranger to them.”
Nichols joined the Decatur school system in 1988 when he was named band director at Austin High. He later became principal at the school for five years and served as deputy superintendent from 2003 to 2012 before being selected superintendent.
“After working as a consultant for more than 70 schools, being a member of the TVA economic leadership team and part-time with the Decatur Morgan Hospital during the past four years, I was intrigued when the Madison job opened,” he said. “I can bring that experience of working with schools, industry, business and the hospital with me.”
The other Madison finalists are Bob Jones High School Principal Sylvia Lambert, James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton and Hazelwood, Missouri, Deputy Superintendent Natasha Baker.
Former Madison Superintendent Robby Parker announced his retirement Jan. 9 and his last day on the job was Feb. 28. Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell was appointed interim superintendent.
The school board had expected to hire a new superintendent by April 30 before the stay-at-home order was issued.
Sanderson said if the stay-at-home order is lifted, the estimated two-hour interview per candidate will be open to the public at a special called school board meeting.
“The way things are now is not ideal for hiring the superintendent,” he said. “Like everyone else, we are having to play it by ear.”
