Asianae Morris was surprised when former Decatur City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols walked into the girls basketball practice at Decatur High on Monday.
She, along with Gabrielle Fuqua and Nayala Hereford, got another surprise Wednesday morning in the school’s cafeteria when he unexpectedly sat down to talk with them about how things were going in school and in their lives away from school.
“I was like, this is cool,” Morris said.
Nichols, who started Jan. 1 as interim principal at Decatur High, said it’s important for students to know that what they are doing matters and that teachers and administrators care.
He said it’s equally important for the school's staff — which he described as outstanding — to know that they have his support.
The former superintendent is serving as interim principal because Johnny Berry resigned to become superintendent of Arab City Schools.
Nichols, 58, said he has no plans — and there is no need — to make significant changes in what teachers are doing at Decatur.
He held his first full staff meeting Monday morning in the cafeteria at Decatur Morgan Hospital, and the immediate focus is to get junior students ready for the ACT test they will take in the spring.
Nichols said the school already was focused on the test. His contribution, he said, is sharing some of the knowledge he gained while working with almost 90 school districts as a consultant after retiring as DCS superintendent in 2016.
“Knowledge is one part of taking the ACT,” he said, but students must also know how to take the test.
Fred Abernathy, who has been an assistant principal at Decatur since January 2014, said Nichols was a good choice to replace Berry because of his knowledge about regulations and procedures.
“So far, it’s been great working with him,” Abernathy said. “I’m sure he has a lot more knowledge and experience he will share with us.”
Nichols said the first person he talked with before accepting the position was his daughter, Meredith, who is a junior at Decatur.
“I didn’t want to impose on her experience as a high school student,” he said.
Meredith said she thought the idea “was cool,” but jokingly added that she has to walk a “tight rope in school.”
Her friend Emily Roberson, a junior, shared Meredith’s sentiment.
“It was kind of weird the first time I heard his voice as our principal, but I was excited,” Roberson said.
Students Nichols has met said what they like most about him is he’s personable and talks to them about how things are going in their lives.
Fuqua, a freshman and manager on the basketball team, said she was surprised when he introduced himself to her.
“I was kind of surprised he asked me how I was doing,” she said.
Hereford, a junior who came to Decatur two years ago, had the same feeling when she met Nichols for the first time.
“I was sad when Mr. Berry left, but he (Nichols) left a good first impression,” Hereford said. “We see him a lot more in the halls.”
Morris, Fuqua and Hereford said they wouldn’t mind keeping Nichols as a permanent principal, but this is something Nichols knows won’t happen.
“I’m going to work every day like I’m going to be here forever, but Decatur will get a permanent principal,” he said.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the position is posted and that he’ll hire someone before the next school year starts.
Because Nichols is drawing payments from the Retirement Systems of Alabama, the most he can make annually in a public school position is $31,000. His current pay is the same rate as Berry’s, a little more than $10,000 per month.
Nichols, a Tennessee native who came to Decatur in 1988 as band director at Austin High, said he’ll stay until the end of the school year if the system needs him, even if his pay reaches the RSA cap.
He served as the district’s superintendent from 2012-16 and held a series of community meetings that led to the construction of two new high schools, including the building where he’s serving as interim principal.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling,” he said while walking through the halls of a building he helped design. “But, I felt 35 again when the students returned Tuesday. There’s an energy in a school that’s exciting. If you talk with any superintendent, they’ll tell you the best job they had in education was being a principal. There’s nothing like being about kids and working with our future leaders.”
