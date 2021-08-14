Preparations began last week to raze the historic Ninth Street United Methodist Church, and the demolition is expected to begin as soon as Monday.
Ninth Street United Methodist, located at Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street in Southeast Decatur, closed in June 2017 after 109 years.
City Church moved into the building in October 2017, but the lease recently ended and was not renewed on the 2-acre property owned by Jeff Parker. Parker could not be reached for comment Friday. City Church has temporarily relocated to 1312 Riverview Ave. S.E.
Johnson, Bates & Legg Construction purchased a demolition permit from the city. The estimated cost of the demolition is $30,000, according to the permit.
Herb Underwood, owner of the Brick Harvester business, began removing the exterior leaded-glass windows this week. He said the eight large windows must be out this weekend so demolition can begin Monday.
Underwood said he removed the windows for state Rep. Garland Gudger, R-Cullman. Gudger owns Southern Accent Architectural Antiques. Underwood estimated the colorful leaded-glass windows are worth between $5,000 and $8,000 each.
Underwood’s company saves brick from historic buildings and old plantation houses and then restores and resells it. He recently saved 45,000 bricks from the old Albany City Hall, which were likely made in about 1910.
Underwood said only the bricks from the original portion of the Ninth Street church are valuable enough for resale.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he “hates to see the (Ninth Street) building go, but we live in a free enterprise society.” The mayor said the city is seeing a lot of development in a number of pockets along Sixth Avenue.
“From what I understand, Sixth Avenue property is expensive, so you’ve got to be able to do enough business to justify this expense,” Bowling said.
