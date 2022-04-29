Pain and struggle can be converted to power and progress, an Austin High grad who became a college football star and went on to obtain a Ph.D. told Decatur Middle students this week.
Deterrian "DT" Shackelford graduated from Austin High in 2009 and went on to become an award-winning linebacker at the University of Mississippi and eventually earned his doctorate there in 2019.
Shackelford told the students that when he was a teenager, he lamented his upbringing and did not appreciate what he had in life.
“My stepfather spent four years in prison, and he only had a 10th grade education,” Shackelford said.
Shackelford said witnessing his stepfather’s life gave him the confidence that eventually led to him becoming a first-generation college graduate and earning a doctorate in higher education. He told the students they should use whatever obstacle they have in their life and allow it to empower them.
“It is the pain of being you that produces the power of being you,” Shackelford said. “No pain, no power. No struggle, no progress.”
Shackelford stressed that younger generations need to start stepping up and becoming leaders and analyzed the word leadership into an equation involving four different actions.
“You need to find a problem and solve it, you must find the obstacle and defeat it, find your hurt and heal it, and find a need and serve it,” Shackelford said.
As Shackelford spoke with the crowd of students, he asked several what obstacles they faced. A few students said they had a fear of growing up to be like some of their family members and Shackelford related to them from his own upbringing.
“I used my stepfather’s shackles to earn my doctorate degree,” Shackelford said. “You can be a doctor or lawyer or whoever you want to be.”
Eighth grade student Daivyn Hughes said she had a fear of growing up like some of her family members, but she said after hearing Shackelford, she realized she didn’t have to.
“I want to try my best and stay away from the things (some of my family) does,” Hughes said.
Michaya Johnson, also in eighth grade, said she has been battling low self-esteem and after hearing Shackelford speak, she said she is going to start being more honest with herself and those around her.
“He said to be yourself and not let anyone put you down,” Johnson said. “I’m going to start telling people how I really feel about things.”
Shackelford lives in Chicago and works for Male Mogul Initiative, a mentoring service that helps at-risk youths. While a student at the University of Mississippi, he was a five-time selection to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, a two-time semifinalist for the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award, and a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team.
Shackelford was the recipient of the 2015 Wuerffel Trophy while he was attending the University of Mississippi, which is college football’s premier award for community service.
