A Decatur school avoided tragedy by a distance of 48 feet and a teacher’s quick thinking Monday afternoon during student dismissal at Benjamin Davis Elementary when a driver lost control of her vehicle, apparently hit two other cars and slammed into poles supporting a canopy over the sidewalk.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Safety Dwight Satterfield said the driver apparently had a medical emergency that led to the accident at approximately 2:27 p.m. Benjamin Davis Principal Missy Olinger said the driver, upon regaining consciousness following the accident, told those responding to her that she was 81. The driver regularly picks up a student who is either a grandchild or great-grandchild, Olinger said.
No students or staff members were injured in the accident, Olinger said. Video showed the student closest to the accident was approximately four sections of canopy — 48 feet — from it.
“It could’ve been really bad if it would have been (farther) down,” Olinger said. “It could’ve hurt a teacher and a child. After it was over with, my heart was just … I was like what if … because there’s kids all along the sidewalk.”
The driver was taken by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez. Neither the driver's condition nor identity were available. Olinger said the woman was not able to walk after the accident.
Satterfield said he had reviewed video of the accident and noticed that most students ran back toward the school’s entrance after the accident. But one student started to walk into the school’s drive in the confusion as vehicles not in the accident began trying to move away from the damage.
He said second grade teacher Kaitlyn Jones, who was the faculty member stationed closest to where the out-of-control car came to a stop, responded.
“This child is going into danger and she swoops (the student) up … basically out of danger,” Satterfield said of Jones.
Olinger said immediately after the accident, Carlton Couch, another second grade teacher, was outside using a two-way radio during the dismissal process.
“She was radioing into us, ‘All the kids need to get in,’” Olinger said. “So all the kids got in really fast after the impact happened, and we all contained them right here (in the building).”
During the staggered dismissal process the area under the school canopy has “at least six teachers out there and at least 10 kids," said Olinger, who is in her first year as Benjamin Davis principal.
“It could’ve been very tragic. All the teachers were great. Nobody panicked," she said. "Everybody just did what they were supposed to do. … It went really smooth considering it happened in a split second.”
Olinger said the driver in the accident appeared to have hit two other vehicles waiting in the drive in front of the school before colliding with multiple canopy support poles.
School system workers had removed the 120 feet of canopy destroyed or structurally compromised in the accident by 6 p.m. Monday, cutting 20 support poles as flush with the sidewalk as possible. Satterfield said losing that much of the canopy will leave less protected space for students to exit and enter vehicles during inclement weather.
“It’s definitely going to slow the car line down,” Satterfield said.
School spokeswoman Elizabeth Gentle said damaged sections of the canopy will be replaced once school is out for the summer. She said damage is estimated at around $50,000. Benjamin Davis is located at 417 Monroe Drive N.W.
