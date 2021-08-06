Motorists should be aware that students are returning to classes and exercise caution, officials said, but no major changes to school traffic flow are planned for the Hartselle, Decatur, Athens or Morgan County school districts.
"Slow down, expect the unexpected, be mindful that children are not always thinking safely, be prepared to react should they make an unwise decision, and be courteous," said Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent of operations and safety.
Decatur's school year began Thursday, and Limestone County students start classes today. Other local school systems start back next week.
Hartselle Police Capt. Robert Finn said the back-to-school time is usually busy and traffic is heavy with new parents learning the drop-off procedure.
Hartselle will have school resource officers directing traffic at each of the schools as well as patrol cars in each school zone running radar.
“For the first two weeks, it’s very chaotic and then people figure it out,” Finn said.
Hartselle students with last names beginning with A-K report Monday, and those with L-Z last names report Tuesday. All students attend beginning Wednesday.
Finn credits separation issues for much of the chaos during the first day of school as kids don’t want to leave their parents. For the high schoolers, it’s the parents who don’t want to leave their kids on their first day of high school.
“I don’t think it’s going to change that much; it's going to be really bad, really heavy, last-minute people running late,” Finn said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson also expects traffic to be the same as years past despite ongoing construction on U.S. 31.
"I think it's most important that we get the word out that school's starting again," Johnson said.
Athens City Schools classes begin Wednesday.
Crossing guards will be in place near most Athens schools directing traffic.
"After a week or two, more children will start riding the buses and parents will get used to the schedule and it corrects itself after that," Johnson said.
Morgan County Schools officials are expecting high-volume traffic during the first few days of school beginning Wednesday but are not making any changes to school traffic plans.
"People just have to be very patient over the next four to five days and work with the individual schools," said Lee Willis, Morgan County Schools deputy superintendent.
Decatur police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said that the first day of school for Decatur City Schools on Thursday went smoothly with increased patrols near school zones.
