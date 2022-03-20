Riverfest won't be held this year after almost three decades of providing live music and cooking competitions in Decatur, and the prospect of the festival returning in the future appears bleak.
Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama, sponsor of the annual event since 2016, and the Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce said no volunteers have reached out to them about trying to continue Riverfest.
The Jaycees created Riverfest 27 years ago, and the nonprofit Mosaic Mentoring adopted the event, usually held in August or September at Ingalls Harbor, from the Jaycees.
“Riverfest has lost so much money in the last 10 years," said Leah Brown, executive director of Mosaic Mentoring. "We inherited it from the Decatur Jaycees with the hopes of reviving it, and it just did not work. The expenses for Riverfest are way, way higher than they should be.”
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said Riverfest was always an opportunity for residents to have fellowship with each other and for local businesses to connect with the community.
“We hate to see (Riverfest) go if no one picks it up,” Crystal Brown said. “It’s created an opportunity for our local residents to come together to raise money for several meaningful causes.”
Leah Brown said the continuing lack of ticket sales for the festival’s concerts was the main factor in the decision to discontinue Riverfest.
“For the past two or three years, our attendance for the concerts has not been good,” Leah Brown said. “Plus, last year the weather was horrible, and that plays a big part in it.”
Brown said around 200 tickets were sold for the concert last year, both pre-sale and door price, but she said their goal was to sell 700 tickets. She said prior to the 2021 event that it was a "make it or break it" year for the festival to succeed. It wasn't held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Brown said that Mosaic Mentoring will host a new, similar fundraiser this fall with a different name. She said it will feature only cooking events and they will not host musical acts.
“The cooking side of (Riverfest) makes good money, but the entertainment side of it does not,” Leah Brown said.
Crystal Brown said that throughout the years, the festival has welcomed visitors from various parts of the state.
“That’s always nice when you have people coming in because when people come into town, they not only attend events that we have, it’s likely that they go out shopping and communicate with our local merchants,” Crystal Brown said.
Leah Brown said she has also seen a trend over the past few years of more residents from surrounding counties attending Riverfest events than Morgan County residents themselves.
“We had a lot more that came from Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, and Madison counties,” Leah Brown said.
She lamented that although a common complaint is that Decatur lacks activities, Riverfest's live music couldn't succeed even though it offered affordable prices.
“People in Decatur will pay $150 to $200 to go to (Rock the South) in Cullman,” Leah Brown said. “We have an outdoor concert here, and our tickets are $10 for four or five bands.”
Mosaic, which focuses on mentoring children, still plans to hold its Wet Dog Triathlon fundraiser June 11.
