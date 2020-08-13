Demand for services has increased and financial support has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous nonprofits told the City Council as they sought fiscal 2021 funding this week, but the mayor said his proposed budget includes no increase in appropriations.
Most of the nonprofits asked for an increase over 2020, but Mayor Tab Bowling led off the two afternoons of presentations by saying the appropriations are level-funded at $1.3 million in his proposed 2021 budget.
Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski said he plans to discuss the appropriations and any changes the council might want at this morning’s called meeting.
The council plans to start at 8 a.m. with interviews of Brandon Watkins and Murphy Brown — announced as a candidate Wednesday — for Decatur Youth Services director, and then discuss budget issues like the city employee retirement plan and appropriations.
Sue Terrell, executive director of Hands Across Decatur, said her organization is struggling financially even as the number of homeless is increasing.
Terrell said donations decreased to the point she’s worried about the organization's survival. The group has unsuccessfully asked for $20,000 in each of the last two years and is not in the city’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget.
“We’re in jeopardy,” Terrell said. “We only have enough funds to get us through the end of the year and, without us, the city is going to have a problem.”
Terrell said the city’s homeless numbers jumped in the last two years from about 20 a year to about 70 in 2019 and 2020. This doesn’t count those who are living in some of the tent cities and won’t leave their gear, she said.
“We’ve seen 20 to 30 more because of COVID,” Terrell said.
Mary Calvert, of the Child Advocacy Center of Decatur-Morgan County, said child abuse reports were down since the pandemic began but they’re expecting a jump in reports a few weeks after the start of the school year, which began Wednesday in Decatur.
“Children have had to stay at home, and some are with their abuser,” Calvert said. “Then we start finding out about the abuse when they're returning to school and telling stories to their teachers.”
Calvert said teachers are required by law to report any potential abuse to law enforcement.
Executive Director Jessica Payne said her Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County, which gets $59,280 annually from the city, has seen fewer patients and volunteers. They’re doing more telehealth, which is so popular they will continue it after the pandemic, she said.
“There are still some patients we do have to see in person, but many of them don’t want to come to the clinic,” Payne said.
The pandemic delayed the screening and addition of new patients until July. Recertification of patients was also delayed.
David Kelso, of the Morgan County Rescue Squad, which gets $15,000 annually, said more people are boating during the pandemic so they’ve seen a rise in rescues and deaths.
“Last year, we had 200 rescues and we’ve already reached that number this year,” Kelso said. “We’ve had three water fatalities so far.”
Community Action Partnership of North-Central Alabama’s Meals on Wheels gets $14,227 from the city. Cindy Anderson said her organization had to reduce meal deliveries from four days to one day a week.
Anderson said they deliver enough meals for five days in that single day, but the virus has reduced the personal contact that’s a big part of the program. They’ve lost a number of volunteers because many are retired senior adults who are vulnerable to COVID-19 complications.
Amy Rakeshaw, of Decatur Senior Center, said the state's emergency health orders shut the senior centers down. This takes away many senior adults’ opportunity for social interaction. The seniors also miss the meals provided in the centers, she said.
Rakeshaw said the center has continued to make meals and sell casseroles, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center on Memorial Drive Southwest receives $51,000 annually from the city.
John Joseph, of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, said they lost five businesses but replaced them with three new businesses and an expansion.
“It’s shocking to lose five in that short of time,” Joseph said. “We did have several reinvent themselves.
“It’s been awesome to see the resilient spirit of all the entrepreneurs.”
The center hasn’t been able to raise funds as it usually does but it replaced that money with grants, Joseph said.
At Pryor Field Regional Airport, which receives $40,000, Manager Adam Foutz said 90% of the basic jets aren’t flying.
Emily Davis, of the Decatur Youth Symphony, which gets $13,500, had to cancel two concerts and the group shifted many of the lessons to online.
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center received $18,000 last year. It was forced to go virtual with its summer camp and art galleries, which Executive Director Kim Mitchell said garnered widespread views.
The Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts receives $72,000 annually. It was open 292 nights last year and that number has been reduced to 238 scheduled events this year because of events canceled during the pandemic, said Executive Director Mary McDonald.
McDonald said the theater had a well-attended movie series this summer even though capacity is limited by the social distancing required during the pandemic.
The movies were shown on its new screen bought with last year’s money from the city, she said.
The Decatur Public Library, which receives $441,936, dramatically increased its online services as online users jumped 299% and 377 new library cards were issued, Executive Director Sherry Sankovich said.
The library also started curbside pickup and handed out 1,100 book packages. They also took the summer reading program online, she said.
