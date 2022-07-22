Despite a recent rush of residential development that includes 21 new subdivisions with space for more than 1,515 homes, local officials don't expect Decatur's residential construction surge to cool off anytime soon.
City Planner Lee Terry said the Planning Department’s count of new subdivisions and homes doesn’t include new subdivisions on Central Avenue and Modaus Road in Southwest Decatur that just began the approval process this week with the Planning Commission working to set zoning districts for both.
“We don’t know exactly how many homes, but those two could put the number close to 2,000 (planned) new homes,” Terry said.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said Thursday he believes the city will grow to a population of at least 75,000 — up from the 2021 Census Bureau estimate of 57,804 — a size he said would make Decatur attractive to a new category of businesses considering relocation or opening new establishments.
Lawrence estimated the city would need about 4,500 more single-family homes, town homes and apartments to accommodate that population.
“We’re still a long way from that number,” Lawrence said.
Brian Dean, president of the Morgan County Association of Realtors, agrees that recent new-home construction is far from exceeding demand.
“I think we’re safe for the next three to three-and-a-half years,” Dean said. “We need the new homes bad. Right now, every builder is selling a house as fast as he can get it built.”
Dean, of Dean’s List Realty, said new construction is selling “as long as the home is at a decent price point,” even though there has been a recent leveling off of the overall sales market. Housing prices are still way above what they were in previous years.
The median home price in Decatur is up from $190,000 last year to $235,000, according to Valley Multiple Listing Services.
“The homes that aren’t selling are because they stretched their asking price too much,” Dean said. “Once they reduce that price a little, the home sells quickly.”
Jeff Parker, of Parker Realty, has two subdivisions in development. The first phase of Legacy Cove is an estate-lot subdivision off Point Mallard Drive Southeast. The other, Valley Park, has smaller lots and is south of the Beltline in a Central Avenue Southwest subdivision zoned R-3, the most popular zoning for recent subdivisions.
“I don’t think we have to worry about the number of new homes being developed in the city,” Parker said. “We’re really just getting going.”
For this reason, Parker said he needs to start moving on Legacy Cove’s Phase 2 of 42 smaller homes which will be on 5,000-square-foot lots. The property has an R-3 zoning.
The homes in Decatur’s most recently planned subdivisions are patio-sized homes with small lots. Parker said materials prices have driven up costs, making these smaller homes more efficient.
“Developers are looking for ways to build homes that people can afford,” Parker said.
Lawrence and Parker said a good thing about the city’s residential developments is the variety of different sizes and kinds of homes. They range from estate lots to patio homes with zero-lot lines to starter homes, and then there are town homes, high-end apartments and downtown lofts.
“This gives Decatur something to offer to everybody,” Parker said.
In addition to the new homes, Lawrence said contractors are also building many new homes on in-fill sites and doing a lot of remodeling.
Ralph Cole, of Greystone Properties and Land Services, is planning a 34-acre development of patio homes and town homes just down the road from Parker’s Valley Park at the corner of Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road.
Parker and Lawrence said there is more land available in this Central Avenue area south of the Beltline so it’s more affordable than other parts of the city.
“There’s land available and it already has sewer,” Parker said. “The land is also flat and easy to develop.”
The Planning Commission this week voted to recommend Cole's request to rezone his property from agriculture to PRD-7, planned residential district. The City Council must approve any rezoning or pre-zoning recommendations.
Lawrence said he’s surprised PRD isn’t used more often because he thinks it gives a developer more flexibility.
For example, the developer of the planned Quinn Oaks subdivision off Modaus Road Southwest recently got one portion of the development zoned for patio homes and the other zoned for town homes. The PRD zone allows for the developer to do a mixed-use development with separate zoning districts as long as the Planning Commission approves the development plan, Lawrence said.
A second planned Modaus Road subdivision joined Quinn Oaks in the city’s planning approval process this week.
Castle Rock Global Holdings LLC began the process of getting 1.86 acres south of 3102 Modaus Road annexed into the city by having the land pre-zoned R-5, single-family patio homes. This property is near Shady Grove Lane Southwest.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend this pre-zoning and then recommended rezoning 53.44 acres from agriculture to R-5 across from Austin High School.
