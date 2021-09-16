A registered sex offender from New York City was charged by Decatur police Monday with failure to register upon entering the state and residing at a prohibited location, both of which are Class C felonies.
Police said they received a tip that 50-year-old Stephen Deshawn Skipwith was living in the city, and confirmed his sex offender status with New York City police. Police said his address was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school and multiple child care facilities.
Skipwith was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
