D230413 Teddi Jackson JN13.JPG
Buy Now

Oak Park Elementary School Principal Teddi Jackson sits for a picture with kindergarten students on Wednesday. She is retiring June 30 after a 26-year career with Decatur City Schools. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Teddi Jackson grew up wanting to teach, but she took a detour on her career path for a dozen years before becoming an educator.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.