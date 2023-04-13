Teddi Jackson grew up wanting to teach, but she took a detour on her career path for a dozen years before becoming an educator.
She worked as a lending trainer for Redstone Federal Credit Union before pursuing what she, and her mother, truly wanted her to do.
“I had a whole other career for 12 years before I started in education,” Jackson said. "My mother told me she thought (teaching) would be best. And being an 18-year-old going to college I probably thought I was so grown and felt like I need to make my own decisions, not let my mom make a decision for me.”
Mom did know best. Jackson, 58, will retire June 30 after spending 26 years in education with Decatur City Schools, including the past 11 as principal at what is now Oak Park Elementary. Her retirement was approved Tuesday by the Decatur school board.
Jackson said teaching was always in the back of her mind even after she received her bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from Alabama A&M University and went to work for the credit union.
“I finally said, oh my gosh, she was right, and I should have done this a long time ago,” said the daughter of Eria Patricia Edwards. “I knew being a little girl I wanted to teach. I would put my dolls in chairs and my brother, and I would teach at home; had a (chalk) board and all that. I just knew I wanted to do that.”
In 1997, at age 33, Jackson became a physical education aide at Walter Jackson Elementary School while she worked on her master’s degree in elementary education at A&M.
She then taught second grade at Walter Jackson Elementary School from 2000 to 2007. Jackson received her administrative certification from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in 2017.
“After I was in the classroom, I just knew I wanted to do more,” Jackson said.
In 2008, Jackson became assistant principal at Brookhaven Middle School. She became principal of what was then known as Somerville Road Elementary School in 2012. When the construction of the new Decatur High began on the old Somerville Road campus, her school moved first to the Brookhaven building and then to the old Oak Park Middle campus, which became the elementary school.
Jackson said her favorite experiences during her time as an educator have been seeing her students celebrate their successes.
“When they reach goals, when they reach milestones in their lives, just to see them (is satisfying),” she said. “I think one of the happiest moments I have is when the high school does their senior walk through the elementary school, and I see my students finishing high school and they’re ready to go to college.”
Jackson said the most fulfilling thing of her career is seeing her students become successful adults over the years.
Tyler Wood, 30, had Jackson as a second grade teacher at Walter Jackson Elementary and as his principal when he started teaching fourth grade six years ago at Oak Park Elementary. He has now taught at Banks-Caddell Elementary School for four years as a second grade teacher. Wood said Jackson inspired him in second grade to become a teacher and ultimately teach the same grade.
“She was one of the reasons I wanted to be a teacher,” he said. “(It's) just her compassion for others and how she really tries to help students solve problems and reach their goals and just help people become the best person they can be. I saw all those character traits in her as a second grader and that’s when I started (thinking), I want to be a teacher.”
Wood said he definitely wanted to teach elementary school, especially second grade. He said the idea of becoming a teacher never left him all through high school.
“I just love being able to teach in a classroom and touch someone’s life that might really be going through a hard time,” Wood said.
Wood said Jackson was a great teacher and administrator who always had a smile for everyone in the morning and made students and teachers excited to be in the classroom.
“It’s hard sometimes as a principal to know just what to say and what not to say and she just always knew how to say the right thing and made you warm and welcomed. If you were having a hard day, she knew how to make it better,” he said. “I never could have asked for a better administrator for my first two years of getting started.”
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said he has known Jackson for six years. He said Jackson’s biggest strength is how she cares about her students and staff.
“She’s a people person, builds relationships,” Douglas said. “And she’s beloved by not just the kids that go to her school but also her faculty and staff. That’s the thing I remember the most is that she was a people person that loved people.”
Douglas said not only is Jackson a wonderful principal, but she is also a great person.
“(Her retirement) will create a huge void, not just at Oak Park but in Decatur City Schools,” he said.
Jackson said one reason she is retiring is to spend time with her grandson.
“I think I’ve fulfilled my mission with Decatur City Schools and it’s time for me to go spend time with my family,” she said.
Jackson is married to Decatur District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson, and they have two adult children and one grandchild.
