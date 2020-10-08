Students at Oak Park and West Decatur elementary schools are now able to participate in after-school programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs at no cost.
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama resource development director Caki Bolding said the clubs received federal funding through a three-year grant from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers. They were awarded the grant over the summer, and the program began last week.
The Oak Park Boys & Girls Club will serve Oak Park Elementary students, and the Third Street location will serve West Decatur Elementary students.
“That way we will be able to serve more youth and have deeper rooted relationships with our sister school,” Bolding said.
West Decatur Elementary Principal Jennifer Edwards said the free membership will be beneficial for her students, particularly those with parents who work nights.
"This gives our students at West Decatur something to look forward to after school. It also helps parents who have to work late hours and ensures them that their children are in a safe environment," Edwards said.
Edwards said she knew the school and the Boys & Girls Club would work well together after Dyonna Singleton, who runs the Third Street location, reached out to ask for student report cards and teachers' email addresses.
"I knew we had the same goal in mind: growing kids and holding them accountable for their own learning. It's not just a place where students play the entire time," she said. "Just having fun while learning."
In addition to free membership, the grant will enable the Boys & Girls Clubs to expand their programming, improve their existing fundraising, give raises to staff and hire for new part-time positions.
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama President Patrick Wynn said the funding will enable the clubs to hire teachers at Oak Park and West Decatur elementary schools to work part time in the club, which will help the clubs work more closely with the schools.
“This allows us to partner with the schools and hire school teachers to work in the Boys & Girls Club in the afternoon. It allows us to hire an (English as a second language) teacher to work in the afternoon,” Wynn said. “Those types of things are typically what we can’t afford.”
Bolding said the clubs are operating at half capacity due to COVID-19. If more students are registered than can be served due to capacity limits, they will be added to a waiting list.
Wynn said by involving elementary school teachers in the Boys & Girls Clubs, students will be able to participate inside both the elementary school and the club buildings, which will increase the overall capacity for both programs.
“The great thing about this grant is we can partner with the schools, and we can do some programming inside the schools,” Wynn said.
At the Boys & Girls Clubs, students work on their homework for about 45 minutes and then participate in a rotation of activities, including STEM projects, arts and crafts and a “Healthy Lifestyles” program. They are provided snacks each day.
Wynn said the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama will benefit greatly from the grant because, like many nonprofit organizations, fundraising can be a major difficulty for the clubs.
“We are challenged just like anybody else when it comes to trying to raise funds,” Wynn said. “With the grant allowing us to have the free membership, we want to serve as many kids as we can.”
--
Virtual tutoring
Students can participate in virtual tutoring through the Boys & Girls Clubs, which Wynn said may enable more students to participate due to capacity limits for in-person participation during the pandemic.
Bolding said families interested in virtual tutoring for their children can learn more at BGCNAL.com.
“Our kids need our assistance now more than ever,” Bolding said.
Wynn said enrollment is lower than they would like for virtual programming, but he hopes that will change because the grant will enable them to conduct research related to virtual learning.
Wynn said another component of at-home programming is take-home activity kits called “brain snacks” that children receive during the club’s meal distribution programs.
--
Meals
The Boys & Girls Clubs are continuing to provide free meals throughout Morgan County. Bolding said most of the meals are distributed in Decatur, including at the East Acres housing complex and near Benjamin Davis Elementary. The clubs also distribute meals in Hartselle and Priceville.
“We are still serving around 850 meals a day,” Bolding said. “We hand deliver meals on a route each afternoon.”
--
Teen center
The Boys & Girls Club is working on a new teen center, which will likely be completed in January. Bolding said the center will be located inside the old fire station next door to the Third Street club.
“We can't wait to fill it with teens at the start of the new year,” Bolding said. “We have received $43,000 to help with the renovation process which includes new windows, roof, air conditioning unit, and restored fire station doors. This building has so much character and we can’t wait to be the first city in the (United States) to have a Boy’s & Girls Club located in an old fire station.”
