Central office employees of Decatur City Schools are scattered while they await the completion of a new downtown headquarters, but they hope to move into the renovated building in October.
Project Manager Lee Edminson said the total cost to renovate the 25,000-square-foot building will be about $5.8 million. The property was valued at $1.435 million. DCS paid $200,000 and exchanged two properties valued at $1.235 million — the old central office building and the special services facility on Wilson Street — to acquire the building.
Located at Grant Street Southeast and Fourth Avenue, the new central office was formerly the Central Baptist Church education building. It is twice the size of the old central office located at Fourth Avenue Northeast and Lee Street, which means that central office employees who were previously spread across the city in a half dozen locations will now all work in the same facility.
"We had a bunch of central office staff spread out over various locations, and we were paying multiple utility bills," Superintendent Michael Douglas said Friday.
He said it was inefficient because it was difficult to get into contact with different departments.
"We wanted to try to get everyone under one roof and just pay one utility bill," Douglas said.
Crews are installing carpet and furniture this week, Edminson said. Tile will be installed on the bottom floor, while carpet is being installed on the other floors. Installation of the carpet is almost complete on the second and third floors, and carpeting the fourth floor will be next on the list.
An elevator has also been added to the building and has passed inspection. An inspection to confirm compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is scheduled this week. Landscaping is largely complete.
A TV screen will be installed in the commons area with Decatur City Schools information continuously scrolling on the screen for the public to read, and another will likely be installed in the board room to assist in making presentations to the school board, Edminson said.
All lighting and mechanical work is complete. Construction on the first floor and the installation of sinks have yet to be completed. The sinks are the last of the plumbing work that needs to be done for the building.
“After the sinks are put in, then we’ll start going through the punch list, finding all the nicks and scrapes and things that need to be fixed before we take over the building,” Edminson said.
Edminson estimates that all of the items from the old central office will be moved to the new one by Oct. 11.
While the new office building is being constructed, central office staff have had to work in a virtual setting, according to Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
“Other than having some proximity issues, we’re able to make it work virtually,” Satterfield said.
He said some efficiency has been lost with the virtual format.
“We’re used to just walking down the hall and asking people questions face to face," he said. "Now you have to wait on a phone call.”
Central Baptist Church left the property in 2007 and moved to 2801 U.S. 31 S. It sold the old buildings to Emmanuel Church International a year later.
Emmanuel later vacated the property and it sat unused until purchased by Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate. After no buyers emerged, Parker had the 87-year-old sanctuary demolished and sold its 30-foot-tall limestone columns in 2016.
Parker saved a two-story, 18,000-square-foot facility that housed a fellowship hall and the education building.
