Changes to Point Mallard Campground's policies and fees that took effect Jan. 2 have increased its accessibility for short-term stays while allowing it to make more than $1.3 million in fiscal 2021, city officials say.
The city of Decatur changed the campground’s business model in response to complaints that too many recreational vehicle owners were making the park their home and leaving no room for short-term campers.
In September 2020, the City Council approved Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain’s proposal to designate 52 full-hookup sites in Section A as short-term sites while also increasing the rates for the first time since 2008.
“It’s been a good change,” McLain said. “It gives more opportunity for people to come in and camp (in the short-term section), and the extended-stay lots are full pretty much all of the time. I haven’t heard any complaints.”
The 25-acre campground with 233 full hook-up camp sites finished in the black for fiscal 2021 and actually increased its net income over the previous four years, according to data provided by city Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester.
Demeester reported that the unaudited 2021 budget shows the campground made roughly $1.36 million in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. That’s $153,069 more than in 2020 and almost $190,000 more than two years ago.
The city limited stays in Section A to a maximum of 14 days. Extended stays were limited to 180 days. Daily and weekly rates were increased 25%, and monthly rates increased 18%. The daily rate went from $33.60 to $42 with the weekly rate increasing from $168 to $210 and monthly rates up from $548.80 to $649.
Senior rates increased from $28.56 to $37.80 daily and from $151.20 to $189 weekly. The dump fee increased by $4 to $10.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he knew “there would be good and bad in every change” but he feels the changes last year to the campground were effective. He said he knew that some regular campers would be unhappy and might leave and not come back.
“You never know how people are going to react so you just have to make the changes and watch the numbers come in," Lake said.
Availability of sites increases
He said turning Section A into a short-term area was a necessary change. This is considered the prime section in the campground. It’s the biggest section in the four-section park with its 52 sites.
“There was just no way someone could just call and (almost immediately) go stay at our campground,” Lake said. “You just couldn’t get a campsite.
“One of the reasons we made the change was to create opportunities for local folks to use the park.”
Lake said the proof that the change in Section A worked came on the weekends of the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays. They were the only weekends of the summer in which the section was full. The park does take reservations.
The short-term and extended-stay limits also allow for employees to keep the campground cleaner and make necessary changes to the sites between campers, Lake said.
RV nomad Greg Jones has extensive experience with campgrounds since he has been living in his RV for 18 years and traveled throughout the United States and Canada. The Tennessee native said the Point Mallard campground impressed him during his stay last week in Decatur.
“This is one of the nicest parks of anywhere I’ve been,” Jones said.
Jones, who stopped at Point Mallard for a week before heading to see a friend in Wetumpka, said he liked the nice, big camping spots that made it easy to park his recreational vehicle. He said the Point Mallard campground is quiet and the camping rates are reasonable.
Jones said it’s becoming more and more difficult to find campground vacancies. Some shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic and are only now reopening when people are doing more camping to take advantage of the outdoors, he said.
Compared to 2019, the proportion of first-time campers across the U.S. grew five-fold, while the number of households that own RVs grew by 2.6 million, according to the latest research from Kampgrounds of America's annual North American Camping Report.
“COVID-19 proved a key driver behind the influx of many camping attributes, including the 10.1 million households who camped for the first time in 2020,” the report says.
The report published in April says one-third of these campers attributed trying camping “due to the belief that it is a safe way to travel and desire to avoid crowds.”
Competitive rates
In addition to the spikes of first timers, Kampgrounds says 2020 saw an increase in activity around the use of recreational vehicles as people turned to RVs to provide a safe, personal space while on-the-road and camping.
“Data indicates a strong outlook for both RV and the camping industries, with more people identifying as RV campers, more people buying RVs and a very strong increase in interest year-over-year,” the report says.
“I usually pick three campgrounds in an area I’m going to because I know it’s possible that one or two of them will be full,” said Jones, who found that the campgrounds in Athens and Cullman were full when he drove into Alabama.
Jones said Point Mallard’s rates compare favorably with other campgrounds that charge $50, $60 or $70 a night.
Jones said he’s also seeing more campgrounds make the same change Point Mallard did in limiting the lengths of a stay. Some of the campgrounds in Tennessee and North Carolina offer only daily rates, he added.
“If they (Point Mallard) made somebody mad and that person left, there will be 10 more people right behind him wanting his spot,” Jones said.
The campground is in Councilman Carlton McMasters’ District 3. He said he “hasn’t received one single, solitary complaint” this year.
“When nobody complains, that shows they did the right thing,” McMasters said. “I think it shows good leadership from those who are running Parks and Recreation and the campground.”
