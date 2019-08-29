Several city officials believe the mowing they oversee in Decatur has reached a satisfactory point and no additional money needs to be budgeted for the upkeep that fell short of their expectations in recent years.
On the recommendation of Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake, City Council members are leaning toward spending the same amount next year as they have budgeted now for the mowing and upkeep of city properties, ditches, rights of ways and alleys.
Mayor Tab Bowling's proposed fiscal 2020 budget kept the allocation unchanged at $875,865 for contract mowing of rights of ways and ditches and $68,000 for contract mowing for alleys. The budget will be voted on in September.
The city also has a contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation under which the state provides money for the city to hire contractors to mow and trim the rights of way on state roads through Decatur.
Councilman Chuck Ard pointed out during a review of the proposed budget that the council committed to adding up to $100,000 annually “until we feel satisfied.”
Lake said he doesn’t think more money is needed. He did say he would like to discuss the issue with his Parks and Recreation leadership to see if they think additional funding is needed.
“We’re not getting the complaints that we used to get,” Lake said. “We’re in a lot better shape. That’s why I didn’t ask for any increases.”
Lake said the only complaints were three email complaints about grass in the alleys.
Ard said he’s “willing to take Jason’s word that we’re where we need to be.”
Council President Paige Bibbee said the council can wait until after the growing season begins in the spring to add more money to the budget for mowing if they change their minds.
Councilman Charles Kirby said Wednesday that he disagrees with not adding more money to the budget for additional mowing. He said Central Parkway and 14th Street rights of way were overgrown and had a lot of litter along the roads. Alleys in District 1 and 4 needed to be cut, he said.
“It’s an election year, so they don’t want to discuss anything that’s not going right,” Kirby said. “It’s delusionalism. They want to deny anything that’s unhappy, but they can’t make it go away.”
Kirby said the city needs to continue upgrading its property upkeep plan “every year until people are happy. Our problem is we’ve gotten so used to how bad it looks that we’re complacent.”
The mowing and upkeep of city properties and alleys has been controversial since previous City Councils outsourced the duties to private contractors and then cut back the amount of mowing as part of budget reductions following the 2008 recession.
Residents then complained about how this affected the city's appearance, and the upkeep of city properties and rights of way became an issue in the 2016 municipal election.
When private property becomes unkempt, the city mows and then charges residents who violate city ordinance by allowing their grass to grow more than 12 inches high.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who wasn’t at Monday’s work session and couldn’t be reached for comment, routinely votes in protest against charging these residents. He said he is protesting because he thinks it’s hypocritical for the city not to take care of its responsibilities while forcing residents to pay for the city to mow their properties.
Kirby has argued with Jackson in council meetings about this protest, but he said he’s beginning to believe Jackson is right.
“The city should step up our game if we’re going to expect private owners to take care of their property,” Kirby said.
