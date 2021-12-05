Decatur City Schools' new central office building has several features that make it more friendly to the public, including a more spacious board room, equipment that will allow virtual viewing of board meetings and a large area for enrollment services.
For the central office staff, the four-story, 25,000-square-foot building at the corner of Fourth Avenue Southeast and Grant Street has more conference rooms and puts all staff members in one space. The staff began occupying the office in mid-October after a $5.8 million renovation of a former church education building, and the school system plans to celebrate its opening with a ceremony Thursday.
“We’re always encouraging parents to come to board meetings,” said Superintendent Michael Douglas. “With such a large board room now, we can accommodate more people.”
The large windows of the school board meeting room, located on the fourth floor, give the public a translucent view of downtown Decatur.
Two cameras were installed in the board room over the Thanksgiving break to record board meetings and allow them to be livestreamed so parents and other residents can watch them at their convenience. One board meeting has been held at the new central office, and the next one on Dec. 14 will be the first livestreamed.
At the old central office, school board meetings were not recorded. Douglas said that parents had to come in person if they wanted to witness a board meeting.
“That board room was very small, so it’s not like we could fit a lot of people in there anyway,” Douglas said.
A larger enrollment area on the ground floor of the central office is an upgrade compared to the previous enrollment process that took place away from the central office.
“Parents would have to drive to the CASE building to enroll their children,” Douglas said of the Center for Alternatives Programs building at 406 Second Ave. S.E. adjacent to the Banks-Caddell Elementary campus.
There is a side entrance to the enrollment area that parents can access.
Another plus to having the new building is having a conference room on each of the building's four floors. The old central office only had one conference room for the whole building.
“The departments on each floor have a conference room they can hold meetings in,” Douglas said. “Not only meetings, but they can do different types of training in those rooms.”
Before the new central office was constructed, some staff members were stationed in locations throughout Decatur because the old central office at Fourth Avenue Northeast and Lee Street was not large enough to contain all of the departments.
Sarah Payne, lead nurse for Decatur City Schools, was working in her ground-floor office last week. She had worked out of a room in Leon Sheffield Magnet School for the last five years before relocating to the new central office building.
Space and convenience are two of the most positive changes that Payne has seen with the new building.
“My office was so small at (Leon Sheffield Magnet School),” Payne said. “So a bigger workspace is definitely beneficial.”
Payne said having all of the departments under one roof prevents her from having to drive to multiple schools to find staff members.
“We communicate with workers from the child nutrition program a lot,” Payne said. “With both of our departments under one roof, if we have any questions to ask each other, we are just right down the hall. It is so much easier than having to drive everywhere to find someone.”
Decatur City Schools Financial Director Mandi Jones said that the school system spent approximately $193,377 in furnishings for the renovated office. “This was all purchased off of the state bid list for furniture,” Jones said.
