A year after installation, the landscaping for the cul-de-sacs separating Line and Ferry Streets Northeast from Wilson Street has brown, dead Leyland cypress trees and is overrun with weeds.
A $100,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation funded the hammerhead cul-de-sacs that, as of a 2019 ALDOT traffic count, are passed by 25,183 vehicles on Wilson Street per day.
Hood Contracting won the contract with the low bid of $89,145 and finished the construction in October 2019 but didn’t complete the landscaping until this spring.
The cul-de-sacs are meant to stop motorists from entering or exiting the Wilson Steet/Alabama 20 highway. Instead, motorists must use the traffic lights at Oak Street Northeast to enter the Old Decatur historic neighborhood.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the landscaping is still under warranty by Hood, so the dead plants will be replaced at the appropriate planting time and the cul-de-sacs will be cleaned up.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he expects his department will take over directing the landscaping company that wins the contract to take care of these cul-de-sacs when the Hood warranty runs out.
Parks and Recreation oversees the contracts with private landscaping and mowing contractors of city and state rights of way, alleys and city properties.
The department also has mowing and weed-cutting crews of its own. The city also used Limestone Correctional Facility inmates until the coronavirus shut down use of inmates in March.
Lake said upkeep of the Line and Ferry streets landscaping will be handled similar to the Lee Street Northeast medians at Sixth and Fourth avenues that are managed by Superior Lawn Care. Superior not only maintains the plants, it also picks up the litter.
“The Lee Street medians didn’t look good at first, but Superior does a good job with them,” Lake said.
Volkert Inc., a Mobile-based consulting firm, is working on a plan for a proposed Sixth Avenue beautification project between Delano Park and Hudson Memorial Bridge.
The planning project is funded by a $100,000 grant, with the state paying 80% of the cost.
The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority is taking on 10% of the expense, with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and the city each paying for 5% of the project.
The plan features possible medians, likely funded by the city or ALDOT, with landscaping, over what is now a center left-turn lane.
The medians will have turn lanes but it would limit where drivers can turn left as a safety and beautification measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.