What amounted to a dry run of a new Decatur policy to accelerate disposal of evicted tenants' personal possessions resulted in a swift but unnecessary appearance Wednesday by a city Street and Environmental Services crew.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office contacted Decatur Street and Environmental Services in advance about plans to remove an evicted tenants' personal possessions from an East Acres housing unit in Southeast Decatur.
A few minutes after the process of placing the possessions at the curb began at 9 a.m., the city crew arrived at the site to transport the items to the landfill. Under the new policy, the city plans to remove items from an eviction promptly rather than letting them become an eyesore.
Several recent evictions from privately owned rental properties raised concerns of neighbors when possessions remained at the curb for days or weeks, prompting the change in policy.
However, the Decatur Housing Authority handles its own evictions and any cleanup needed, according to Director Jeff Snead.
“In my 28 years with the Housing Authority, this is the first time a city crew arrived to take items to the landfill about the same time as the set-out,” Snead said. “We (the Housing Authority) have our own crew.”
By 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Housing Authority crew of four had loaded two truckloads of items removed from the unit along 18th Avenue Southeast. The curb was clean and the truck was on its second trip to the Decatur-Morgan County Landfill.
Street Department Director Rickey Terry and sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said the new policy adopted two weeks ago is a step in the right direction.
“The new process is working good,” Terry said. “We’ve had four or five calls from the Sheriff’s Office the past couple of weeks. Some (evictions) have been canceled or postponed.”
Terry said his crew was on hand and prepared to take the evicted tenants' items to the landfill moments after they were placed on the curb.
Swafford said the Sheriff’s Office presented a seven-day eviction notice to the tenant last week and, on Tuesday morning, gave the tenant a 24-hour notice.
“We no longer tell the landlord the items have to sit on the curb for any amount of time,” he said.
The previous written policy distributed by the Sheriff's Office stated the items had to be set out “a reasonable amount of time for (the tenant) to get the property once property is set on curb. Landlord sets the reasonable time. The (tenant) is responsible for the property left on curb. The landlord is responsible for disposal of property left on curb after reasonable time."
But under state law, “the landlord has no duty to store or protect the tenant’s property in the unit and may dispose of it without obligation ….”
Decatur Director of Development Wally Terry said he is encouraged a new plan is in place that he expects will eliminate eyesores created by the previous policy of leaving the possessions on the curb long enough for tenants to retrieve wanted items.
“When the city and county departments work together, good things happen,” he said. “We recognized that something had to be done. It’s a good first step. We may add on to it in the future, but it’s good to see it’s got legs.”
Rickey Terry said it will cost landlords $100 for his crew to take the first load to the landfill and $200 for each additional trip per eviction.
Snead said the Housing Authority is not part of the city government and it would have been charged those rates.
“We always take items to the landfill after the set-out,” Snead said Wednesday. “We have already gone through the court process. We try to work with the tenants. If they want to come get their things at the set-out we won’t stop them. Today, the resident is not here. We would hope somebody who lived in the unit would come by and pick it up.”
He said the tenant was a single mother with two daughters who failed to pay her $330 monthly rent on the three-bedroom, one-bath apartment. Snead said the tenant was more than three months behind in rent.
“We give everybody a chance to pay,” he said. “If they have a hardship, we try to work with them. If they lose their job, we automatically reduce their rent and will extend their time to pay. With this tenant, there was no communication on her part.”
A neighbor in East Acres, Tracey Johnson, said she was saddened to see the eviction but understands the authority’s policy.
“They’ll work with you if you get two months behind, but if you’re three months behind on rent, it’s on you,” said Johnson, 56, who has lived at East Acres for the past two years.
“I’ve seen several (evictions). It hurts me to see them.”
Snead said the Decatur Housing Authority averages between two and three evictions monthly.
“They are mostly because of nonpayment,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.