The closure of a portion of 19th Avenue Southeast is a sign the reconstruction of a section of Church Street Northeast is beginning. The closed portion of 19th is between Church and Grant streets. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
The reconstruction of a portion of Church Street Northeast moved forward last week with the start of a water main replacement, and city officials plan to keep traffic flowing when the actual road improvement begins, probably later this month.
The city plans to rebuild Church Street Northeast from Somerville Road to Grant Street, near Bunge North America, from the base up because of deterioration due to heavy truck use.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said a Decatur Utilities contractor began preparing last week to install a water main before reconstruction begins above it.
It has taken about six months to get the necessary pipe delivered after it was discovered a water main pipe under the road had collapsed. Dewayne Hellums, director of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said in December the pipe will not only be replaced but moved deeper under the road, which also increases the amount of necessary reconstruction.
The estimated cost of the Church Street project is $2.33 million with the city’s share at $465,865 and the federal funding at $1.86 million. The MPO increased the cost of the project by $92,266 in June.
The DU contractor last week closed 19th Avenue Southeast between Grant and Church streets until further notice. Prewitt said the contractor plans to use this portion of the street as a lay-down spot for its materials.
“My guess is they will get started on the (reconstruction) road sometime in July,” Prewitt said Thursday.
Prewitt said the plan for dealing with Church Street's heavy traffic during the project is to work on two lanes in one direction and, when complete, move to the other two lanes heading the opposite direction.
“It will be a headache for a while because traffic is so heavy,” Prewitt said. “A lane in each direction will be open all of the time.”
