D230429 livestream JN39.JPG
Buy Now

John Cross works the console as a Planning Commission meeting is streamed live from the Decatur City Council chambers on Thursday. Some city officials are calling for all city boards to livestream their meetings. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

A surge in livestreaming public meetings that began with the pandemic has not been adopted by all city of Decatur boards, and some officials say transparency demands that all board meetings be livestreamed. 

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.