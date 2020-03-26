Two planned subdivisions off Old River Road will not create traffic or drainage problems, city officials said this week in response to a neighbor's concerns.
Brothers Charles and David Morris began the approval process of their new subdivision, River Road Estates, last month. The brothers are working to get their property annexed into the city of Decatur.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission approved the site plan for 39 town homes and 67 single-family residential lots. The planned subdivision will be east of a separate Morris family subdivision, led by Harold Morris, that has completed the approval process.
Neighbor Lile Blythe’s home is on Old River Road opposite the planned main entrances to the new subdivisions. City Planner Karen Smith read Blythe’s email to the Planning Commission when it was considering the site plan for Charles and David Morris' planned development on 96.76 acres.
Blythe wrote she is worried that both subdivisions’ entrances/exits are in a bad location on a curve and a hill of Old River Road. She also wrote that she is “worried about a county road that’s not wide enough to handle the traffic.”
City Engineer Carl Prewitt told the Planning Commission the road is safe and can handle the additional 150 vehicles a day the two new subdivisions will add when complete.
“There will be three exits for the two subdivisions, and that should be adequate,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt said the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization hired a consultant to do an intersection study of Southeast Decatur and Priceville, and it will include the new Old River Road intersection with the subdivisions' entrance/exit and the Upper River Road intersection with Alabama 67.
Blythe also questioned whether storm drainage from the new subdivisions will flow onto neighboring properties.
Prewitt said there will be a retention pond on the south end of the two subdivisions to slow any runoff.
“(Runoff) water will not flow over the (Old River) road,” Prewitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.