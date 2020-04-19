With the Point Mallard Aquatic Center scheduled to open in five weeks and only 10% of its 450 seasonal employees hired, city officials will decide soon whether to open on time, delay the season or cancel it.
Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the multiple options are being considered to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and he plans to discuss them this week with Mayor Tab Bowling and Police Chief Nate Allen.
“A lot of our decision will depend on the decisions of the governor when it comes to her shelter-in-place (order) and social distancing,” Lake said.
A stay-at-home order issued by State Health Officer Scott Harris went into effect April 4 and expires at 5 p.m. April 30 if it isn't extended. A report on reopening the state prepared by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth also could affect the water park decision, Lake said.
Bowling compared the Point Mallard decision to “looking in a crystal ball,” and said they “will lean on the side of caution and safety for our patrons” as they wait on directives from the specialists.
“This is a road no one has ever traveled,” Bowling said. “We will not make this decision alone.”
The Point Mallard decision could have a major impact on the city.
City CFO John Andrzejewski said the park operates on a $5.3 million budget. After operating in the red for the much of its existence, Point Mallard has been in the black financially for 13 of the last 14 years.
The revenues are used to run the park, and the city general fund does not benefit directly from it.
However, Andrzejewski said the city benefits in other ways with visitors' spending creating sales and lodging tax revenues. Decatur-Morgan County Tourism receives 64.3% of the city's lodging tax revenue, which grew to just over $1 million in 2019. Tourism received $842,000 in 2018.
Andrzejewski said he’s not sure yet about the impact of the pandemic on sales tax revenue, but he expects lodging tax and gas tax revenues will take a hit.
Tourism Executive Director Danielle Gibson said she doesn't know the range of impact a shortened or canceled Point Mallard summer season would have on tourism and lodging tax revenues, but it would be substantial.
“We’re just trying to figure that out,” Gibson said. “We believe that Jason will make what he thinks will be the necessary decision.”
Jubilee up in the air
Gibson said a decision has not been made on the annual Alabama Jubilee, which is also held Memorial Day weekend at Point Mallard. She said the jubilee committee is scheduled to meet May 1 to discuss this year’s balloon festival.
Lake said he and his staff have been running through the many scenarios possible for the park, and he has talked with other aquatic and theme parks officials nationwide to gather insight. One obstacle faced by Point Mallard involves hiring the close to 450 employees, most of whom will be teenagers, and getting them trained by May 23 for the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening.
“We had 48 hired and processed when everything started in March,” Lake said. “We’ve done a few interviews over the phone.”
Point Mallard Superintendent Stephanie McLain said it usually takes about three months to train employees, especially for lifeguard and pool maintenance positions. Park officials hold multiple weekends of training for 130 lifeguards, but she said this can’t occur while social distancing rules are in place.
“You can’t stay 6 feet away from people when you’re learning to work as a team to save people,” McLain said.
It helps to have experienced workers returning, and McLain said close to 50 lifeguards and about 25 of the maintenance workers told park officials they plan to return.
Lake said the World Water Park Association released information that it is believed the chlorine in the water kills the new coronavirus. But there are concerns about the many hard surfaces at the Point Mallard water park that potentially could harbor the virus. Lake and his staff want to determine if the regular staff could handle the additional cleaning and sanitizing necessary to keep guests safe.
Offseason project
There’s also the question of whether guests could keep 6 feet apart, if that were still required to meet social distancing rules.
“We want our guests to be safe and be able to enjoy their experience,” Lake said.
Lake said they’ve talked about opening up only portions of the park.
Lake said decisions about Point Mallard facilities encompass more than the aquatics park. They also have to make decisions on the golf course, tennis courts and ballfields.
The aquatics park has two offseason projects, including replacing the wave pool carpet and replacement of the Sky Pond steps by independent contractors. The carpeting work was nearing completion Friday, but the steps project will last right up to the planned opening date, Lake said.
He said Wilson Morgan Park and Jack Allen Recreational Complex don’t use as many summer seasonal labor employees.
“We’ve shifted some of the full-time employees to meet our needs at those parks,” Lake said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.