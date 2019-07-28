The Cook Museum of Natural Science is off to a solid start, reporting more than 27,000 visitors in the seven weeks since its June 7 opening in downtown Decatur.
If it continues to draw at that rate, the new museum on the corner of Fourth Avenue Northeast and Lee Street would reach its predicted attendance of more than 200,000 guests a year.
“It’s great that the museum has done so well, especially when you plan it and do all of that research to try to anticipate anything that could happen but you really don’t know,” said museum President Brian Cook.
More than 1,000 people signed up as charter members, putting the museum ahead of the pace it needs to attract 5,000 members in its inaugural year.
Cook believes the attendance numbers will grow “as we see the word spread. Then we will go into fall, and the school field trips will begin.”
Merchants and city officials have been looking forward to the economic boost they hope the museum will bring to downtown Decatur.
Tyler Jones owns three local businesses, including The RailYard restaurant on Second Avenue Southeast. He also serves on the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
“About every day, we have people coming we haven’t seen before,” Jones said. “The numbers are good, and the traffic is definitely up. We’re having a lot of people coming in who said they have been or they’re going to the museum.”
Jones said this has created some longer waits for a table at lunchtime, but he happily refers customers to other downtown restaurants if they don’t want to wait.
City Director of Development Wally Terry said he often goes to the museum and watches as people come and go.
“The (attendance) numbers are good, traffic flow is good and, from what I’m hearing, most of the restaurants had a good month,” Terry said.
Terry said he will be interested to see how downtown deals with a 500- or 600-person meeting or large special event now that the museum is open.
“We’re trying to find a good plan,” Terry said
The museum has just begun to track where its visitors live, but spokesman Michael Taylor said they’ve had guests from Florida, Texas and Louisiana.
“Most of our evidence is anecdotal so far,” Taylor said. “A lot of people said they Googled us while driving down (Interstate) 65. They were looking for something to do for the children.”
“Seeing (fish) Nemo and Dory” made the drive over from the Muscle Shoals area to tour the new museum worth it, Justin Lanfair said, for him, his wife Katie and their three children.
“We definitely need to come back and see it again because we moved through it a little too fast,” Justin Lanfair said.
By most accounts, the museum has had a smooth first seven weeks, with a couple of small hiccups along the way.
The biggest change is the resignation of Schelly Corry as executive director, confirmed by Taylor. She now is working as a museum consultant for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, according to her Facebook page.
Taylor said the Cook Museum won’t comment on personnel issues.
There was also a moment that created some panic. Taylor said a leak in the alligator tank just before the opening “freaked us out.” They had to move the alligators and turtles to the museum’s annex, drain the tank and repair it.
“It was a 10-day process because our staff worked well together to get on top of it,” Taylor said. “We were able to improve the tank so the turtles could climb higher.”
Independence Day weekend, especially July 5, were the biggest in terms of turnout, Cook said. This tested the museum's system requiring reserved times for tickets to manage the number of guests touring at one time.
“We had to hold a few (guests) for an extra 15 minutes, but then everything fell back into place,” Cook said.
The museum restaurant, Nature’s Table, is often full from visitors and local regulars taking their lunch breaks, Cook said.
The Cook Museum is supported by paid admissions, memberships and a capital campaign. Cook said the nonprofit has raised $21.5 million in pledges and contribution, which has exceeded expectations.
Decatur residents Mike and Lisa Brown and his son, Hayden, toured the museum in the opening week. Mike Brown said the tour was a “little pricey” at $70 for three people, but they loved it and they will be back with Hayden’s older siblings.
They particularly liked the live specimens and the information they got from the museum.
“I was highly impressed,” Mike Brown said. “We spent three hours there and enjoyed every minute. I really hope it becomes successful.”
Frank Norman brought his family members down from New Hope just to visit the Cook Museum.
“We thoroughly enjoyed it,” Norman said Friday. “We love seeing the live animals and learning about the history. It was well worth it.”
Norman’s granddaughter, Amberleigh Schrimsher, 12, said she loved all of the animals, especially the beavers.
“I’ve heard a lot about beavers, but I had never seen one up close,” Schrimsher said.
A beekeeper, Mary Nell Duffell, said she loves the live bee display that allows people to see the bees operating in their nest.
“The kids need to learn about bees and how to take care of them,” Duffell said. “Without the honeybees, we would be in trouble.”
(0) comments
