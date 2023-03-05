Local emergency management officials say the tornado sirens that went off Wednesday night are inadequate as a warning for Decatur residents, but they favor improving alternate systems such as those using cellphones rather than erecting more sirens.
In theory, there are enough outdoor warning sirens to cover most of the city. Decatur has seven sirens dedicated for tornado warnings. In addition, the Tennessee Valley Authority has 10 sirens in Decatur with another five outside the city but still in Morgan County. The TVA sirens are designed primarily to alert residents within a 10-mile radius of Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant of a nuclear emergency
While the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency can use the TVA sirens in the event of a tornado warning, their use can't be limited to an affected area. If the EMA activates one TVA siren, it must activate all 15 of the agency's sirens in the county.
“TVA sirens are an all-or-nothing system that has to be manually set off,” said Morgan County EMA Director Brandy Davis. “Decatur city’s (non-TVA sirens) can be set off automatically through what the Weather Service puts out. … They can be independently sounded.”
The decision as to whether to activate the TVA sirens requires a judgment call. Davis said EMA activated the TVA sirens Wednesday night because all but three of TVA's 15 Morgan County sirens were in the geographical polygon that was under a tornado warning. Thus EMA was “crying wolf” for those area residents who were in earshot of three sirens, but was providing a relevant alert to those in earshot of the other 12 TVA sirens.
Not only do the TVA sirens cover more area than is typically necessary for a weather alert, they cannot be activated as quickly. The EMA has to manually trigger them, whereas the non-TVA sirens are tied to a National Weather Service system and go off automatically in the event of a tornado warning.
Davis gave an example of the deficiencies of the TVA sirens. A tornado warning was issued about a year ago for a fast-moving tornadic system when it was on the east side of Decatur. The only outdoor sirens within the tornado warning polygon were two TVA sirens, but activating those would have activated all 15 in the county.
“We didn’t set those off because if we had set those two off, we would have had to have set the rest of them off” in areas that were not subject to a tornado warning, Davis said. Moreover, the warning within the county expired in just four minutes, so by the time the siren could have been manually triggered the threat would have largely been over.
---
Coverage gaps
The city’s seven non-TVA sirens have the advantage of being automatic and being controlled independently, meaning only the relevant siren or sirens will activate. The problem is that there are not enough of them.
There are three city sirens in the northwest portion of Decatur, generally covering riverfront industries. Each has an approximate range of 4,200 feet. The other four, each with an approximate range of 6,000 feet, are along the city's southern border, well south of the Beltline.
Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton joined Davis in explaining the issue to the City Council at a work session Monday.
“The city of Decatur really doesn’t have a whole lot of coverage with these sirens as they are right now,” Thornton said. “The whole middle part of the city is not covered with anything that we can activate.”
From a population standpoint, the overwhelming majority of Decatur residents are beyond the range of the non-TVA sirens.
Thornton said emergency officials are very reluctant to use the TVA sirens because they typically are audible to people who are at no risk.
“We’re worried about the warning system being set off and people just getting used to it and not paying attention to it,” Thornton said.
Thornton said providing complete coverage of the city with non-TVA sirens would require adding 10 more. He said the labor and materials for each siren cost about $25,000, with more expenses involved in securing the needed land, electricity and ongoing maintenance. Providing full coverage for both the city and the police jurisdiction, he said, would require adding 19 sirens.
Neither Davis nor Thornton believes the expense is worth it.
“There are a lot of cities that are going away from this type of warning system,” Thornton said. “It’s a dated type of warning system that (originated) back in the 1940s. It was made for people that were outside working, outside hanging out clothes — like how people used to be. We don’t do that anymore. We’re inside now.”
Davis pointed out Thursday that modern houses and automobiles reduce the utility of the sirens.
“Outdoor warning sirens are designed for you to hear when you’re outdoors. Even our cars are better insulated better now than the houses were back then (when outdoor sirens were developed). Nowadays, even with the cars that we drive, I would consider that indoors.”
---
Alternate alert systems
Thornton and Davis both said they think the better approach is to shift the focus from sirens to alternate warning systems, especially warnings transmitted through cellphones.
There are two broad methods of transmitting alerts to cellphones. One requires that a user opt in and the other does not.
Thornton noted that numerous media outlets offer weather alerts for those who sign up for the service.
“Decatur Daily has alerts that they can send out. So do Channel 48, Channel 31. All our local news stations and National Weather Service have alerts that they send out,” Thornton said.
The problem with these alerts is not only that they require a cellphone, but that they require people to opt into the service. Davis encourages residents to sign up for the MorganAlert mass communication system at morgancoema.com. This system will send out emergency alerts in multiple formats at the option of the subscriber, including voice messages to landlines, emails and texts.
Thornton and Davis also emphasize that all residents should have a weather radio, and Thornton said some free ones will be offered sometime this month.
As part of the increased emphasis on non-siren alerts, Davis said Morgan County EMA is looking at switching to a more robust software to control MorganAlert. The change would not affect those who have signed up for the service, she said, but would provide EMA with more capabilities.
Davis said the other cellphone notification system used by Morgan County EMA is the wireless emergency alert (WEA) system, which issues a notice to all cellphones within the tornado-warning area.
“It doesn’t have to be a smartphone. Unless you physically turn it off, you’ll get those WEA alerts even if you just have a regular cellphone,” she said.
Unlike other alert systems, users receive the notification whether or not they have opted into a particular service. The weather-related alerts originate with the National Weather Service and, just like those for non-TVA sirens, they are automatically passed on to local cellphone users by the county EMA. AMBER alerts use the same technology to notify residents in a specific geographic area of child abductions.
Davis said the WEA alerts were issued Wednesday night to alert those within the tornado warning area.
When the National Weather Service sends out cellphone alerts, it also typically triggers the emergency alert system, which transmits information to television and radio broadcasts and to weather radios.
“We want folks to have more than one means of receiving those notifications,” Davis said. “Technology’s great until it doesn’t work for some reason. There needs to be a broadening of the different types of notifications.”
