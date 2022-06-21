With the simultaneous construction of three major downtown Decatur projects in the same block, city officials and contractors are working on plans to minimize disruptions to parking and traffic.
The block of First and Second avenues southeast and East Moulton and Johnston streets will be busy for the next year during construction of a Fairfield Inn by Marriott, a city parking deck and the Alabama Center for the Arts dormitory.
“There’s going to be a lot of activity downtown,” said city Director of Development Dane Shaw. “That’s good. It shows the city is growing.”
The hotel, which will be at the corner of East Moulton Street and Second Avenue Southeast, is the only private development of the three.
Jack Fite is a partner with local attorney and property owner H.M. Nowlin and Chris Chavis of Opelika-based PHD Hotels. Fite’s company, Fite Building Co., is building the 80-room hotel.
Fite said Monday that the company is about a month behind in its plans.
“We hope to get started after July 4,” Fite said.
Fite said they’ve rented or are working on renting at least three different staging areas for construction-related supplies and equipment: a vacant lot at the corner of Second Avenue and Johnston Street, the southern end of The Decatur Daily’s parking lot on First Avenue and the city-owned Archer-Daniels-Midland property on West Moulton Street.
Fite said they “might have to temporarily shut a lane down” occasionally on Moulton Street or Second Avenue at different points in the construction.
The city is building a four-story parking deck with 220 parking spaces that will include four 1,200-square-foot retail spaces along East Moulton Street. The deck will be next to the hotel and will include spaces designated for hotel guests.
Tom Polk, of the city Building Department, said they discussed staging with the potential contractors last week at the pre-bid meeting. The bid opening for the deck construction contract is July 14.
Polk said the deck will be built with pre-cast concrete planks that are built off site and then shipped to Decatur. The planks will be 8 to 10 feet wide and roughly 60 feet long.
He said the contractors will likely be using seven to 12 concrete planks a day in building the parking deck, “kind of like a Lincoln Log house."
Polk said the ADM property was also suggested as a staging area for the parking deck. However, he said he's concerned about the number of trains that pass through daily, blocking the Moulton Street crossing.
“We need a spot (on the east side of the tracks) that can accommodate about 24 pieces (at a time) so there aren’t any delays,” Polk said.
Polk said Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority officials may be asked to help communicate with business owners as they try to limit the impact on downtown businesses.
Shaw said another issue they will have to work out is the movement of construction items, including bringing in large cranes, along the city streets so they can limit the impact on downtown traffic.
Century Construction of Tupelo, Mississippi, began work last week on a three-story, 43,474-square-foot residence hall at the corner of Johnston Street and First Avenue. The $15.6 million dorm is part of the Alabama Center for the Arts, a partnership of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.
Shaw said Century is staging construction materials on the dorm property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.