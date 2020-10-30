For months, Neil Smith ran.
Ten miles per week. Twenty miles a week. He even completed a half-marathon of 13.1 miles.
The training that began in March was designed to prepare him for the annual Marine Corps Marathon. The race originally was scheduled for Oct. 25 in Washington, D.C., but in July organizers changed the event to a virtual format because of the pandemic.
Smith didn't let that stop him. He continued to train, and on Sunday — the day he originally would have been running through Washington — he headed to Delano Park near his Decatur home for a marathon-length run of 26.2 miles.
Smith, 43, said it was important to him to complete the race even if he couldn’t do it in D.C. as planned.
“This is kind of something that all Marines should do when they get out, or even while they’re in,” said Smith, who served in the Marines from 1996 until 2004. “Obviously, doing a marathon is not for everybody but as a Marine, to run the Marine Corps Marathon specifically is a big thing, and of course being there in D.C. ... thousands of Marines line the streets and cheer you on.”
Smith said his goal was to finish the race at a pace faster than 14 minutes per mile, which is the requirement to be considered a finisher and receive a medal. He said the medals contain sand from Iwo Jima, the site of an historic battle fought by the Marine Corps and Navy during World War II. Smith exceeded his goal and completed the marathon in about 5 hours and 20 minutes, with an average pace of about 12 minutes per mile.
Fellow runner Michael Poovey said despite the disappointment of the race being held virtually, Smith made the best of things.
“He did a tremendous amount of work to get ready for his race, and when the opportunity presented itself to become a virtual event, he didn’t hesitate to participate," Poovey said. "It was awesome to see him finish. I joined him for miles 20 through 24, when I figured he needed the most encouragement. He finished off the last mile with his family beside him and that made this virtual Marine Corps Marathon finish very special."
Smith said he’s been running for much of his life, but it wasn’t until he joined the River City Runners about two years ago that he started to enjoy it.
“I never liked running to be honest. In the Marine Corps, you’re kind of forced (to run), so I never enjoyed it. But there’s a league here in Decatur called River City Runners … we run over at (Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co.) on Tuesdays,” he said.
Smith said he made it through the virtual race with the help of his wife, Stephanie, three children, Cody, Wyatt and Nataley, and fellow River City Runners members Dave Truitt and Poovey. Runners could complete their virtual race anytime between Sept. 27 and Nov. 10, the Marine Corps' birthday, to receive their finisher medal.
Truitt, who said he ran between 10 and 11 miles with Smith on Sunday, said he’s not surprised Smith decided to run the Marine Corps Marathon at Delano Park after the cancellation was announced.
“Being a Marine says a lot about him,” Truitt said. “He’s a family man, a good guy, and so (it’s) not surprising for him to do something like this and for him to want to honor his Marine brothers by running the marathon. It’s very much what I would expect from him.”
This was Smith’s first marathon, as well as his first time running more than 13 miles consecutively.
“Some people say I’m kind of crazy, because the most miles I ran going into Sunday was 13.1, which is the half marathon that I ran. I’ve never run any more than that in a single time until Sunday,” he said. “When I ran on Sunday I ran about 20 straight miles at a very good pace, right around the 10-minute-mile mark pace.”
Smith works at the United Launch Alliance facility, where he does quality assurance for the Defense Contract Management Agency.
He said he hit a “wall” at about 21 miles in his marathon but persevered until the end. He said having his friends and family there to cheer him on, run part of the race with him, count down the miles and hand him water cups made it possible for him to finish the race.
“Even though you tell yourself that you can do something no matter what, (you can’t) if you don’t have the people around to help you,” he said.
