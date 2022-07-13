Family members and friends of people dealing with substance abuse should keep naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses, on hand in order to avoid potentially fatal delays in administering the medication, a woman whose son died of a heroin overdose told a Decatur audience Tuesday.
Justin Phillips, founder and director of the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline Inc., said she was not knowledgeable about substance use when her 20-year-old son Aaron Sims came forward about his heroin addiction in 2012. When Sims died from an overdose the next year, she made it a priority to educate communities about addiction and the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone, often referred to by the brand name Narcan.
Indiana residents Phillips and Kourtnaye Sturgeon, also with Overdose Lifeline, spoke with students, school officials and police officers at the 2022 Opioid Summit held at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Phillips, who has a master's in clinical addictions counseling, started the organization in 2014 to deliver evidence-based prevention programs and courses to assist adolescents who are at risk.
Phillips said she did not know about naloxone while her son was battling heroin addiction. She said it was not readily available to Indiana residents then as it is today and physicians did not inform her of the drug at all.
“When Aaron was going to treatment … they didn’t talk to us about naloxone and (that it is) something I should have in my home in the event that he should overdose so I could save his life,” Phillips said. “I found out about these things early after Aaron’s death and I knew I had to go do something.”
Phillips' efforts to educate others about naloxone brought about the passage in Indiana in 2015 of Aaron’s Law, in memory of her son, that allows Indiana residents to obtain a prescription for naloxone if they know someone going through opioid addiction.
Prior to 2015, only emergency workers in that state were allowed to carry naloxone.
Sturgeon said all schools should have a supply of naloxone on hand so they do not have to wait for first responders to revive a person who has overdosed.
“Schools in rural areas may have to wait up to 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and by then, it’s too late,” Sturgeon said.
Both Austin and Decatur secondary schools carry a supply of naloxone. The medication can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids.
Shannon Ogle, a registered nurse at Decatur Morgan Hospital, attended Tuesday's summit and discussed availability of naloxone.
In 2015, the Alabama Legislature passed the Good Samaritan Law, which provides immunity to anyone prescribing or administering naloxone.
The following year, the Legislature passed a law authorizing the state health officer or a county health officer to write a standing order for dispensing naloxone. Like a prescription, the standing order can be provided to a person who is at risk of an overdose or someone who is in a position to assist an at-risk person.
Free naloxone nasal spray can be obtained from the Alabama Department of Public Health by completing an online training course that is found at the Jefferson County Health Department website, jcdh.org. Ogle said it takes as few as three days to receive the naloxone kit.
Ogle, a recovering addict, said naloxone can be obtained through local pharmacies with a prescription or standing order, but it typically costs about $100.
Ogle is also the intake coordinator for Another Chance, an addiction treatment center in Decatur. She said since the Alabama laws were passed, she has seen more of her patients utilize naloxone and believes it has prevented many of them from dying.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25 Morgan County residents died of opioid overdoses in the 12 months ending in September.
