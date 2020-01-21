Decatur's Orchestra Sul Ponticello will hold its chamber concert at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
The event will feature Dr. Granville Oldham and the Calhoun Chorale with guest artists including soprano Christie Weber, tenor Granville Oldham and bass Michael Beutjer.
Viljar P. Weimann is artistic director of Orchestra Sul Ponticello.
Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for college students and free for younger students.
