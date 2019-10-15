Decatur residents will no longer be able to leave dogs chained up outside, and the city will require that dog houses be clean and comfortable if the City Council approves a proposed ordinance.
After an eight-month delay, the ordinance banning the chaining or tethering of dogs and setting the requirements for canine housing was introduced at Monday’s City Council work session.
Speaking on behalf of City Attorney Herman Marks, who was absent, Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said the proposed ordinance is in response to Animal Services’ concerns.
“There’s been some concern nationwide about how dogs are restrained or confined,” Alexander said. “We don’t want dogs chained up where they can't get to water, shade and they get into a dangerous situation because of neglect.”
Council President Paige Bibbee said the proposed regulations are so simple to follow “you shouldn’t have a dog if you can’t follow them.”
Alexander said Marks got input on the proposed ordinance from residents concerned about this issue and the Animal Services board.
Melissa Lance and Astrid McIntosh, both of Rescue Rangers, urged the City Council in February to follow the lead of Athens and Huntsville with bans on dog chaining. Athens’ ban went into effect in March while Huntsville’s ordinance started in November 2018.
Violations of the ordinance are only a misdemeanor, which carries a fine of not less than $100 and court costs. Felony charges for animal cruelty can only come from the state level, Alexander said.
“The ordinance will be enforced in the same way as a dog running at large and a vicious dog (complaint),” Alexander said.
Alexander said an Animal Control officer who finds a problem will go to the magistrate’s office and swear out a warrant. The suspect would then turn himself in or be arrested. The case would be tried in Municipal Court.
“The Police Department doesn’t usually get involved,” Alexander said.
The ordinance still allows the owner discretion on “the method to contain a dog.” It defines acceptable “containment methods” as a home, a fence, a pen or a “trolley line.”
Chaining or tethering to a stationary object or stake would be specifically banned. It defines a trolley as a “tether attached to a pulley on a cable run,” and it set limits for the use of a trolley.
The ordinance also lays out the conditions and the shelter that are acceptable for outside dogs. The structure must be “structurally sound, moisture-proof and wind-proof and large enough to keep the dog reasonably clean and dry.”
The dog’s shelter, bedding and accessible space must be well-maintained to keep the dog from disease, parasites and injury.
“We’re trying to be more protective of how dogs are housed,” Alexander said. “We don’t want them living in unsanitary conditions.”
