Chaotic parking, in part from the last-minute cancellation of a shuttle service, did not keep what organizers believe were record crowds from attending the 45th Alabama Jubilee over Memorial Day weekend.
“That was the largest crowd we’ve ever had," said Ramona Evans, vice president of the Alabama Jubilee Committee. "There had to be close to 50,000 people there on Saturday. Sunday it was less, it was pretty much our normal crowd, but people came out in droves on Saturday.”
Evans said there were about 30,000 people at the event on Sunday. There were towers for the first time this year that were supposed to count the number of people in attendance. Evans said there was a problem with the software and the numbers reported were not accurate.
Ken Garner, president of the Alabama Jubilee Committee, has a technique for estimating the size of the crowd.
"I tethered the balloon and looked out and took some pictures. What I do is say, OK, if Bryant Denny Stadium will hold 105,000 people, how many people would fit in this section and how full would the stadium be," Garner said.
There is typically a shuttle service from the General Electric parking lot to the Jubilee but there was no public transportation this year.
“We were supposed to have NARCOG (North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments), and I talked to them at the early part of the year. Then when we contacted them again. We were told they could not be there because they could not get workers,” Evans said.
NARCOG officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
“And then we contacted the man that did it last year when NARCOG was not available at all,” Evans said. “This year, after we had advertised it and everything, he called the week of Jubilee and said, ‘I can’t come.’”
Evans said they tried to get another service by posting on Facebook, contacting people and asking churches if they would like to use it as a fundraiser, but were unable to set up any transportation.
Evans said they will work to find public transportation for next year. “We will start working on it. That’s all we can do is try to find someone because we definitely need some type of shuttle service.”
If there are any church groups with buses that would like to help the Jubilee next year as a fundraiser, Evans said, the church would keep all the funds generated. The transportation would be needed from 3 to 11 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Evans said the Decatur Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office helped direct traffic. She said parking spots filled up at the park and then people parked outside of Point Mallard Park and walked to the field, even all the way from GE’s parking lot.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur police spokeswoman, said the biggest issue for the department was excessive traffic. However, "We do believe the event was a success from a safety standpoint."
Kevin Chambers has lived in Decatur since 2004, but it was his first Jubilee. He said he and his friends arrived at the park at 6 a.m. Saturday morning so there were no issues with parking.
Chambers’ favorite part was “seeing the balloons come to life.” He plans to continue to attend the event.
“I think if you look at the number of people that come to it, I think it’s a great event for the community, pulls everybody together. You get to see people that maybe you haven’t seen in a while that you run into while you’re there,” Evans said.
Evans and the Jubilee committee were making lists over the weekend of things to improve next year.
“One of the things that we will be addressing, and we hope to get the word out, is lots of people have golf carts and if they park them along the tree line, that’s fine. But only official carts are going to be allowed out on the field and there will be no carts on the midway next year,” Evans said.
With the midway being so crowded, Evans said, golf carts are too dangerous. Scooters and motorized wheelchairs will still be allowed, she said.
Another item on Evans’ list of improvements for next year had to do with people moving cones that were blocking parking spots that were needed for event participants. “We’ve learned we’re going to put signage up so that people know,” she said.
There was also a problem with the portable toilets, Evans said. “But that problem was due to the fact that we’ve never had this record number of people.”
Evans said they will be addressing that problem at next year's event.
“We learn by doing. Every year we learn new ways to make it better for the next year,” Evans said.
The other events such as the car and motorcycle shows, and arts and crafts show, went smoothly, Evans said.
“As far as I know, everyone had a wonderful weekend," she said. "It was a phenomenal success.”
