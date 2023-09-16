Nolene Brown, 95, resides at Riverside Senior Living, the same 100-year-old building that started out as Decatur High School and that she attended in the early 1940s.
The original Decatur High building, also known as Riverside High School, was built in 1923. It is located at 1009 Line St. in Decatur, which became home to Riverside Senior Living in 2008.
Brown has lived at Riverside for three or four years and said that while she was in high school, she never thought she would one day live in her old school.
“Heavens no! Even years later, if somebody had told me I was going to move here, I would’ve said, ‘You’re crazy,’” she said.
The school was completed in February 1923 and served as Decatur’s high school from 1923 to 1950. It then became Riverside Elementary School from 1952 to 1973. In 1986, it became Riverside Assisted Living and then was bought by June and the late Steven Hall in 2008 and turned into Riverside Senior Living.
Brown said it was initially hard to believe that the building turned 100 this year.
“Then I think about how old I am, and I think, that’s not hard to believe,” she said. “At the time I didn’t remember it being a new building. In one sense, by the time I went to school it was a new building.”
David Breland, manager of historic resources for Decatur, said the high school was segregated and for whites only.
“Decatur City Schools actually did not integrate until the 1960s,” he said. “That wasn’t just for here and it wasn’t just for Alabama, that was throughout the nation. There were many places in the nation that were not integrated until the middle part of the 20th century.”
Decatur High was Decatur’s only white high school when it was built, Breland said. There was a Black high school at that time called Decatur Negro High School. Years later, Breland said, Lakeside High School became the high school for Blacks and was located in the building that is now Leon Sheffield Magnet School.
Breland said grades 6 through 12 attended the school. In 1923, he said, there were 210 students enrolled, including 183 in grades 6 through 11 and 27 in 12th grade.
Breland said Albany had a high school that was called both Albany High School and Central High School and was in the Banks-Caddell Elementary School building. When Decatur and Albany merged in 1927, Albany High students started attending Decatur High in the Riverside building.
Lisa Burns, operations director of Riverside Senior Living, said the school went by two names.
“The students called it Riverside High School and the city called it Decatur High School,” she said. “In a lot of the city texts … it says Decatur High School, but on the jerseys, it’ll say RHS, Riverside High School.”
The building has three floors and Burns said it took 700,000 bricks to build the school. She said the school also housed the Decatur City Schools superintendent.
“The school, in 1923, the cost of it, to build and equip it, was $140,000,” Breland said. “Of course, that’s a very small sum today for a school that size, but back then that was a boatload of money. That was an expensive school to educate students.”
Brown said she attended Decatur High for four years and graduated in 1940 or 1941. She said she thoroughly enjoyed her time at the school.
“I wasn’t strictly an A student, more of a B student,” Brown said.
Brown said she did not participate in any sports while she was in high school.
“Wasn’t that type of person; I was more of a bookworm,” she said. “The school had some books, as near as I remember, we could borrow one of those. … But really, I didn’t have time to do a lot of reading because you had to study a lot and remember what you were studying, or arithmetic, working it out.”
The building has changed, Brown said, from when she attended high school.
“I look around some days, just walking around for exercise, and I think, it’s so different,” she said. “I live on the second floor; I cannot remember the second floor (of the school). Once in a while I can remember something from the first floor.”
Burns said a lot of changes were made to the building when it became an elementary school. Of course, she said, changes were also made when it became an assisted living facility and then Riverside Senior Living. She said classrooms have been turned into apartments for the residents and teachers’ offices inside each classroom have been turned into closets.
“There’s no gym now, there’s no auditorium, none of that; it’s all apartments,” Burns said. “When they turned it into an elementary school, they did away with the big (auditorium and gymnasium) and made little classrooms. As it evolved into the superintendent’s office, too, they made the superintendent’s office and now the superintendent’s office is an apartment.”
Breland said he is thrilled the building is still functional. He said it is an excellent adaptation of a historic building.
“It was not restored exactly as it had been built for purposes of the school, but the exterior facade and a portion of the inside were renovated for another purpose,” Breland said. “I’m so delighted that happened because, if you think about it, if you don’t find another use for a building after it’s no longer being used for its original purpose, the most likely scenario is that it is going to be demolished at some point in time.
“That would have been tragic if this building had been demolished because it has such huge history. It’s just a wonderful example, in my opinion, of taking an old building, adapting it to a new use and a wonderful use.”
Benson Field, the school’s football field and stadium, was directly behind the school where a parking lot and Rhodes Ferry Park are now.
“You can just imagine on cold, fall days playing a football game right next to that river with the wind blowing off of the river,” Breland said. “I imagine it was pretty cool out there.”
Brown said she did not attend any football games while she was in high school.
“I was not a football person,” she said. "I didn’t understand football, didn’t like it. Seemed like a rough (sport) and it really was. I don’t know about now, but it really was back then.”
Breland said the high school was known for several things.
“Very well known for sports, especially football,” he said. "Known for a really good band, a big band that got superior ratings at state competitions and that type of thing.”
Schools, Breland said, were much less organized during that time than they are now.
“It was fairly uncommon to graduate from high school back then,” he said. "A lot of kids went to work in the sixth or eighth grade.”
A new high school was eventually built.
“One thing I remember is I was graduating, and they had already started building another high school in another part of town,” Brown said.
The high school being built would be the new Decatur High School located at 1011 Prospect Drive S.E. that opened in 1951. The building is now Decatur Middle School.
Michael Douglas, Decatur City Schools superintendent, said the Riverside building has nostalgic value.
“It’s just an honor that we’ve been educating kids in Decatur that long,” he said. “It just speaks to the long history that we have here.”
A ceremony, lasting between 15 and 20 minutes, honoring its 100th birthday will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the building. The event will include information on the history of Riverside and resolutions from state Sen. Arthur Orr, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Decatur City Schools. Attendees will be allowed to tour the building and courtyards and the Sophisticated Swingers will play live music.
“People that want to take a look at that school really need to come out because they don’t allow people to come in and wander around at most times,” Breland said. “It’s a really rare opportunity to come in there and see partially how the school looked when it was built in 1923, but you’ll also see how it’s been adapted for a totally different use than its original.”
