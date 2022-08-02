Osprey Initiative is finding less “legacy litter” after two years in Decatur, a change that allows it to focus on new litter and possibly identify its source, Osprey owner Don Bates said last week.
In his midyear report to the City Council, Bates reported that Osprey picked up 22,636 pounds of trash and another 8,128 pounds of large debris from Decatur waterways from October to June. The company was able to recycle 4,289 pounds of material.
In October, the City Council approved Osprey’s $65,200 contract for a second year. Decatur was the first Alabama city to hire Osprey, although Mobile has since done so. Bates said he is also in talks with Huntsville.
The company uses a combination of methods to remove litter from city creeks or to prevent the litter from getting to the creeks. All of the creeks eventually drain into the Tennessee River.
They’ve worked at or are working at seven key spots: Clark Spring at Wilson Morgan Park, Betty Rye Branch Creek near Alabama 20, three Dry Branch Creek locations in Northwest Decatur, Brush Creek along Stratford Road Southeast and Black Branch Creek in the Point Mallard Estates area of Southeast Decatur.
The company uses two “Litter Gitters” traps it created, along with floating booms to corral the litter in larger bodies of water and curbside grates to catch litter before it enters the storm water system. Osprey employees also do litter cleanups of targeted areas by hand.
Bates said the targeted cleanups are the key to the operation. They’ve hit the key spots in Decatur once, and they’re 75% through a second pass through the city.
Because they are no longer seeing as much old litter, Bates said, they can now concentrate on the new litter.
“If we find a lot of water bottles and Gatorade bottles, we can probably identify that they’re coming from a nearby ballfield,” Bates said. “Or, if we’re seeing boxes and other items from a certain business, we can go to that business and see if (the business) would make a change."
For example, Bates said they recently found a large number of boxes and plastic paper ties near a local business.
Bates said they can also use the information to educate local students about litter sources.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he was initially skeptical when the council hired Osprey but he’s pleased with the results. For example, Dry Branch off Washington Street Northwest is usually cluttered with plastic, cans and other trash, but he said it’s clean.
“The work that they’re putting in has had impact,” Jackson said. “If it’s not them, something is working at keeping litter out of our waterways.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he’s been impressed by Bates. He said he would like to see some data from Bates that could help determine if the city's other litter pickup efforts are also working.
Last year, the city hired L&L Outdoor Services on a one-year contract for $156,000 to use a three-man crew to pick up litter on Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31, from the southern city limits to the Hudson Memorial Bridges at the Tennessee River, and on the Beltline, from the west side of Sixth Avenue to Alabama 20.
In April, the city created a beautification crew, adding two full-time employees and three new 10-passenger vans at an estimated cost of $186,376. Approval to buy the three vans from Lynn Layton Ford for $46,915 each was on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting.
“We’re spending a lot of money on litter cleanup and beautification so it would be good to see some data as we make decisions for the new (fiscal 2023) budget,” Ladner said.
