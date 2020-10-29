Rain brought by the outer bands of Hurricane Zeta left some Decatur streets impassable due to flooding Wednesday, but a city official said there's not much that can be done to prevent it.
W.D. Alexander said the street in front of his house on Riverview Avenue Southeast, near GracePoint Church, floods “every time we get a good rain," and the flooding was heavy Wednesday.
He said he had to park in his backyard Wednesday because flooding prevented him from safely leaving through his driveway.
“I park in the backyard because we are taking care of our granddaughter,” he said. “I must be able to get out if I need to. It floods in the back, but we’re able to get out.”
Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry said the area near Riverview Avenue is a “flood-prone area” in part because of its proximity to the river.
He said there isn’t much to be done to improve the amount of flooding areas like Riverview Avenue receive, but residents should not drive through flooded areas and should keep garbage bins and personal belongings off the curb before a heavy rain to prevent the drains from being blocked.
“There’s not much we can do,” Terry said. “The drain system can only take so much water.”
Kurt Weber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the Decatur area received about 1¼ to 2 inches through Wednesday afternoon.
"It's a combination of a stalled boundary and an outer band of moisture that's being vectored out ahead of the actual hurricane," Weber said. "The outer band of Zeta and the stalled boundary all came together, creating a large area of heavy rainfall."
He said rainfall remains likely in the Decatur area through early this morning with wind gusts of up to 30 mph through this afternoon, but the remnants of Zeta are expected to primarily be focused farther south and will quickly push through to northeast Georgia.
Flash floods from runoff remain possible throughout today, he said.
"It will dry out pretty quickly in the afternoon (today), and we'll be very dry all the way into next week," Weber said.
The NWS forecast high temperatures today of 71 degrees, dropping to a high of 58 Friday and in the mid-60s over the weekend.
