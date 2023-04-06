Depending on weather, the $18.1 million Alabama 20 overpass is about two weeks from completion, but the land it’s supposed to serve remains undeveloped, city officials said Thursday.
After some delays due to weather and supply chain problems, City Engineer Carl Prewitt said construction of the overpass in Limestone County is basically complete except for final landscaping. The project was originally scheduled for an early March completion.
“Basically, they’ve got cleanup, dressing-type work left,” Prewitt said.
Decatur received a $14.2 million federal BUILD grant for the overpass aimed at improving safety and promoting economic development. The city then added about $3.9 million to pay for architect and engineering fees.
AECOM is managing and Rogers Group is building the overpass that is meant to spur development of about 537 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 65 and Alabama 20 owned by the Mitchell-Frazier family trust and more acreage north of Alabama 20.
However, Mayor Tab Bowling said Thursday that they haven’t found a developer for the property.
“I wish we had a location to go out there,” Bowling said. “We’ve got some pretty expensive property out there. It’s priced at a point and the amount of land that’s included are making it challenging for a developer to jump on it.”
Bowling said the initial land purchase price would make it more difficult to both buy the land and then add infrastructure and other items that are needed in a development.
“The city’s definitely interested in helping move those things along but really what we continue to hear about are the property prices,” Bowling said.
However, the mayor said he’s “starting to see a shift” in land prices and he hopes this will draw more developer interest.
The Michell-Frazier property was at one time slated to be the Sweetwater development anchored by a Bass Pro Shop.
The development, which included $40 million in city incentives, fell through in 2014 and ended up in litigation. Developer Genesis USA initiated the lawsuit but Sam Frazier, trustee of the Mitchell-Frazier trust, won the case.
The city remains involved in state and federal lawsuits in Limestone County Circuit Court and U.S. District Court with the Garrett family trust over the the value of rights of way acquired by the city for construction of the overpass and whether environmental regulations were met in designing the overpass.
The city used eminent domain to take 24.53 acres of the Garrett trust’s 200 acres on the northeast corner of Alabama 20 at Bibb-Garrett Road.
The appraisal commission chosen by Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof valued the property at $2.5 million, a $1.47 million increase over the city’s offer.
The dispute is now in Limestone County Circuit Court, where Garrett trustees John Eyster Jr. and Lawrence Weaver allege the land is worth close to $10 million and the city claims the appraisal commission’s valuation is too high.
According to court records, Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise hasn’t set a trial date. A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.
In federal court, the Garrett trust has asked the court to halt construction of the project until environmental studies are conducted. Court records show Decatur filed a motion to dismiss the case. Both sides filed briefs on that motion in the last month.
In other road news:
• The realignment of the Red Bank Road-U.S. 31 South intersection is complete, Prewitt said.
This intersection was realigned so it’s more perpendicular with a better sight lines for drivers.
The city received a $400,000 Alabama Department of Transportation grant for the project. Rogers Group won the contract with a $838,778 bid. The city paid the difference plus $35,817 for engineering, for a total of $474,595.
• Rogers Group plans to start on the $1.8 million complete reconstruction of Church Street Northeast in June, Prewitt said.
Funded by the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the reconstruction of Church Street, east of U.S. 31, will include laying 18-inch-thick pavement to help with the heavy truck traffic at Bunge and other industries. The paving will go from Somerville Road to Riverview Avenue.
Prewitt said Rogers Group is waiting on Decatur Utilities to relocate a water line that runs in the outside lane of Church Street’s westbound lanes.
Bowling said he’s ready for the Church Street project to begin because the road is in bad shape and it’s getting worse.
• The city is ready to seek construction bids on the Alabama 67-Upper River Road intersection, the site of several serious wrecks in recent years, as soon as the acquisition of a single piece of property for right of way is complete, Prewitt said. In January, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Decatur is getting $1.53 million for improvements to the intersection from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II.
ATRIP-II is a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The act requires that at least the first $30 million of new gas tax revenue be set aside annually by ALDOT for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Upper River Road is one of the growth areas of the city with two subdivisions under construction and an apartment complex planned.
• Pugh Wright McAnally Inc. is working on the engineering and design for the planned roundabout for Upper River Road at Old River Road/Indian Hills Road.
Pugh Wright is also working on the engineering and design for the Modaus Road and Bunny Lane widening projects in Southwest Decatur, Prewitt said.
