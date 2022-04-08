Traffic is backed up on Alabama 20 westbound near Calvary Assembly of God after a truck hauling propane overturned this afternoon.
Decatur police say the wreck occurred at about 3:45 p.m. The driver was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.
One westbound lane of traffic is open. Drivers can expect delays and are asked to use an alternate route at this time.
