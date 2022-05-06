A dump truck overturned and is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near the Alabama 20 split just north of the Tennessee River causeway in Decatur this afternoon, according to traffic officials.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said patrol officers are working on the scene and she did not have a time when the highway might be reopened. She said it is uncertain if anybody was injured or what caused the truck to overturned.
She added the truck was hauling dirt at the time of the accident.
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said the accident occurred about 1:20 p.m. and he urged motorists to avoid the area.
