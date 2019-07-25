The owners of property at 11th Street and 19th Avenue Southwest said they won’t proceed with plans for a proposed car sales lot after the Planning Commission rejected their rezoning request.
Suresh Patel and Mital Patel requested that their property in the northeast corner of the Morningside shopping center be rezoned from B-1 to B-2 so a tenant could open a car dealership.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday in its monthly meeting to reject the rezoning request. Commission President Kent Lawrence made a point in the meeting to remind applicants for rezoning that they can appeal a rejection recommendation to the City Council.
But Mital Patel said they are OK with the decision and they will not petition the City Council to go against the Planning Commission recommendation.
“We had a tenant just for this project and the rezone was for him,” Mital Patel said. “I guess Decatur is a little shy about going out of their comfort zone.”
Their neighbors opposed the rezone request.
Lisa Chadwell, manager of Granada apartments and townhomes, and Michael Smith, of Alabama Children’s Homes, said a car dealership would not be a good fit in the community.
“This is a family-oriented area,” Smith said. “We need to keep it more residential.”
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to:
• Recommended the rezoning of the southwest corner of Modaus Road and Fairgrounds Road from agriculture 2 to commercial/light manufacturing. Applicant H.M. Nowlin said he requested the zoning change to create opportunities for future development.
• Approved the plat review for Greystone subdivision addition 5 at the end of Tintagel and Aldingham drives in Southwest Decatur. Applicants John Strickland plans to subdivide 12.42 acres into seven patio home lots and an 8.12-acre lot.
