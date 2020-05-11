Two Decatur residents face drug charges after a search turned up oxycodone and marijuana, Decatur police said.
During an investigation this month into people trafficking controlled substances in Decatur, police said they located and seized a large amount of U.S. currency from Desmond Huber.
On Friday, officers executed a narcotics search warrant at his residence at 2227 Almon Way S.W. and found marijuana, oxycodone and a stolen firearm, a police news release said.
According to police, Huber, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana and taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $1,300.
Victoria Jones, 26, also of 2227 Almon Way, was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana and transported to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $2,800, police said.
