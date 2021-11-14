Susan Roberts, 58, the executive director of Parents and Children Together, said she is impacted by her organization every day and always tries to look through the lens of others to better understand people and their situations.
Roberts has been with PACT for 19 years, 14 of which she has been the director. She previously worked for two years for Family Options in Alabama, and for 10 years for a similar organization called Home Ties in Tennessee.
Family Options and Home Ties were both family preservation and reunification programs supported by state funds. She worked with families in danger of losing their children to out-of-home placement for various reasons.
Now, working with PACT, she gets to see the prevention side that relies on teaching healthy habits to families before they get to a point of losing children.
PACT was founded in Morgan County in 1978 with the purpose of preventing child abuse and neglect and that has always been their mission. PACT does this through education in the community.
Obtaining funds is the biggest challenge facing PACT. It relies on grants and donations. The annual budget for PACT is $1.1 million and there are 24 paid employees currently. There are between 80 and 100 volunteers for PACT.
Question: Are there any people or stories that stand out to you that show the influence of your organization?
Answer: A lady had participated in our baby prenatal classes, and she had been in a parenting program with an older child. And she had her second child. We knew she had had the baby the day before. I was sitting in the break room, and I heard her voice. I said, what are you doing here? And she said, I just wanted y’all to see my baby. It struck me because, I remember thinking, when I had my babies, my first stop probably wouldn’t have been the PACT office. But then it really hit me that she wanted her advocate to see her baby. The PACT members that had worked with her truly became her family. … I never really thought about people not having other people.
Q: How does your organization impact the community?
A: We have such a broad impact. ... I say we have programs for birth to grave. We have a … program that can work with mothers prenatally till (children are) 5. ... We have the programs that impact the schools. … Even with COVID last year, we served 4,700 children in the first, third, fifth, seventh and 10th grade. … We have parenting programs. … The new job program through drug court, we’re kind of learning that. But we try to really always assess and see what opportunities are out there, and do what we can. … We try to have great impact on our community and we’re always searching for ways to be more involved and get our name out. Our services directly impact every child and every person ... that we do a service with.
Q: Why did you want to get involved with this organization?
A: It was really refreshing to have an opportunity to come to an organization where ... you’re doing prevention. … A position came open, I interviewed, and I started out as program manager because of my background in management and consultation. And then later the opportunity came up for me to be director.
Q: Have you ever been personally impacted by your organization?
A: You’re personally impacted every day you’re here. I taught parenting classes when I first started. … I wish I had known some of the things we teach. … I never know what drew me to this line of work, but I know why I stay in this line of work. Because I have children and grandchildren… I take techniques and things that we now teach families and share them with my daughter and my grandchildren.
Q: Who (if anyone) instilled in you the importance of giving back to the community?
A: My family’s a very giving family. We were just raised, if there’s a need, take care of it. … I’m from a small rural community in Tennessee… Everybody just helped everybody. That was just the generation I was from. It’s kind of a mindset of, if something needs to be done, you do it. You don’t wait for somebody else to do it. … I think that was part of our faith and our upbringing … do the right thing to be the best person you can. And part of that is giving back.
Q: What are your responsibilities?
A: Pretty much everything. I oversee all of the financial operations, and grant writing is a huge thing here. … Making sure we do the best programming that we possibly can. That’s a big goal for me, is to make sure that our program is always top-notch, that it meets the needs of our community, that it protects families. … In the end, a strong family is going to have a safe child.
