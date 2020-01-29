An Austin High graduate who once worked as a teacher and appeared on the television show "Fear Factor" said he is running for the school board District 5 seat representing a portion of Southwest Decatur.
“I love education and the influence it can have on kids, and I am passionate about advocating for students and teachers in our school system,” said Jason Palmer, who was a school teacher three years in Hartselle before starting a career in medical sales.
He is currently a State Farm agent in Decatur.
Donnie Lane, who has represented District 5 since 2008, announced in December that he was not running for another term. Board President Karen Duke, who has represented District 3 since 2000, also announced that she would not run again.
Board members Dwight Jett Jr., who represents District 4, and Peggy Baggett of District 2 announced in December that they will seek reelection.
Michele Gray King, who represents District 1 and won her first term in 2008, said last week that she is running again.
Decatur board members run by district and qualifying is July 7-21, Decatur City Clerk Stacy Gilley said. The municipal election is Aug. 25 and the new board takes office Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 10 and Decatur board members make $300 per month.
To run for school board, candidates must be a registered voter and live in the district they want to represent at least 90 days before the election, Gilley said. The qualifying fee is $50.
Palmer, 44, graduated from Austin High in 1994 and earned a degree in secondary education with an emphasis in biology and chemistry from Auburn University in 1999.
He worked three years as a teacher in Hartselle City Schools before starting a career in medical sales. In January 2018, Palmer became a State Farm agent in Decatur. He also served on the Decatur City Schools Foundation.
He said he had thought about running for the school board for several years “because I wanted to be involved with something I’m passionate about. Education is my passion.”
Palmer said he recognizes that he has a lot to learn about the workings of the school system, but he’s convinced that Decatur is primed for growth because of the $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant being constructed in the Greenbrier area of Limestone County.
He said the Career Academies of Decatur will be a pipeline for employees at the plant and the entire education system can serve as a catalyst for growth.
Palmer and his wife, the former Misti Coomer, have been married 18 years. She, too, is an Austin graduate and school teacher at West Morgan Elementary. Two of their three children are DCS students.
The Palmers finished second on an episode of ABC’s “Fear Factor” on Feb. 10, 2003. They won $25,000, winning two of the three events of the show.
On the show, they transferred 204 Madagascar hissing cockroaches from a box to their mouths to another box in three minutes. In a water stunt, Jason swam underwater, unlocked three locks of a Plexiglass box holding Misti, who swam to the surface and pulled a flag in 30 seconds.
District 5 runs from Gordon Terry Parkway in the north to the Mud Tavern Road area in the south. It extends west to the city limit and east to Danville Road, and it also includes much of the southern half of the Oak Lea subdivision.
