For the first time in more than 50 years, the Decatur Kiwanis Club Pancake Day will have a new home Saturday, and the chairman of the event hopes it provides an opportunity to spotlight the 3½-year-old Decatur High School.
“I want to always put a great light on our town,” said Keith Jackson, chairman of the Kiwanis Pancake Day. “(Decatur High) is a beautiful facility and we just want our community to see how awesome it is.”
The club's 56th annual Pancake Day will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of the school at 910 Somerville Road S.E. The event was held at Fort Decatur its first two years, according to the club, but the next 53 Pancake Days were at what is now Decatur Middle School.
Club officials said there are several benefits to moving to the new Decatur High for the event that in recent years has served up to 20,000 pancakes and 5,000 people in a day.
Jackson said the public will have more room for parking at Decatur High, and the club will be able to serve more people inside the cafeteria.
“Traffic flow will be much better,” Jackson said. “Because of the size of the new school, people won’t have to wait outside. They can wait in the hallway while they’re in line.”
To get to the cafeteria, the public will go to the school auditorium entrance that faces the Decatur Morgan Hospital parking deck.
Kiwanis President Charlotte Gregory said that because of the cafeteria’s layout, the public will be able to watch the grill cooks at work.
“We had (grill cooks) set behind the food lines in the previous years, and this year they’ll actually be in front of the food line in the cafeteria area,” Gregory said. “That’s always fun for the community to heckle the folks back there cooking the pancakes.”
Jackson said that another reason for the transition to Decatur High is that the facility is equipped to operate the grills they use for the pancakes.
The grills require "extra voltage, and you just can’t plug them into a regular plug-in," Jackson said. "We were able to meet with the school system and get the electrical up to capacity.”
Gregory said the event last year at Decatur Middle included a drive-thru lane to combat COVID-19 transmission.
“We’re going to bring that back this year, so we’ll have both inside dining and a drive-thru lane,” Gregory said.
Jackson said the Kiwanis Club was able to raise $101,000 at last year’s Pancake Day event, but this year they plan to go higher than that.
The goal for this year is $110,000.
“I feel confident we’ll reach that goal,” Gregory said.
Gregory said they used $37,000 from last year’s proceeds for a project at Frances Nungester Elementary.
“Last year, we donated those funds to build an outdoor classroom for Frances Nungester Elementary,” Gregory said. “This year, because so many agencies have been impacted in their fundraising from COVID, we are probably just going to give larger portions of money to several different organizations that support our community and children instead of doing a single project.”
A Lifesouth bloodmobile will be parked near the auditorium entrance.
Tickets to Pancake Day cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets are available from all Kiwanis members and at The Decatur Daily, 201 First Ave. S.E.
