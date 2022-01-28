A coronavirus outbreak this month was the biggest among city employees in the almost 2-year-old pandemic with 126 exposures and 49 positive tests, but the only service severely impacted involved large debris pickup, Decatur officials said.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin told the Personnel Board on Thursday morning that 118 of the employees exposed or testing positive had to be quarantined, but none of them were hospitalized.
“Most of the employees had minor symptoms,” Sandlin said. “We had about a two-week period in which we (the Human Resources Department) were receiving constant calls.”
The Police Department was the hardest hit with 29 exposures, followed by the Solid Waste and Street divisions with 11 and Point Mallard Park with five, she said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said earlier this week that the city had been hit hard with COVID-19 exposures and positives among city employees.
“The only area where it affected city services was in Solid Waste and it’s pickup of large debris,” Bowling said. "I know residents are disappointed. I am too. I still have stuff sitting in front of my house, but our first priority is trash pickup."
2nd grants administrator
In other business, the Personnel Board approved hiring a second grants administrator for Community Development.
Community Development Manager Allen Stover told the board that a second grants administrator is needed to oversee the administration of the annual Community Development Block Grant program.
The city annually receives between $450,000 and $550,000 from this grant program which must be used in low-income areas.
Stover said he needs someone with financial knowledge who could oversee the use of the money to make sure it meets the strict federal guidelines.
For example, he said this administrator would go to the home a person wants to purchase through the city’s First-Time Homebuyers Program that is funded with CDBG money and make sure it complies with the federal regulations for lead-based paint.
Stover said the administrator also has to make sure environmental studies are done, there aren’t any wetlands involved and the home isn’t in a 100-year flood plain.
Stover said he is spending about 20% of his time administrating the CDBG program and this isn’t enough. He said the program needs someone who can put a larger focus on it like other cities do.
This new administrator would also be able to track the time spent working on CDBG to possibly get up to $30,000 a year for administrative costs that the city isn’t getting now. This would offset some of the $44,321 to $67,000 that the position will pay.
Initially, Personnel Board member Suzie Wiley said she wasn’t sure hiring a grants administrator at this salary is worth it for only a $500,000 program.
Board chairman Harold Gilmore suggested the city needs to hire more grant writers who can identify potential grants that might bring in more money to the city.
“I think the city is missing its mark by not having more grant writers who can identify more grants that bring in more money to the city,” said Gilmore, whose sister is a grants writer in Texas.
Stover said another grants administrator would allow his department more time to apply for more grants or to help the other city departments apply for additional grants. He also pointed out that they have to be careful which grants they apply for because some require more time than they’re worth.
He also said the city has always stuck mainly to the First-Time Homebuyers Program, building parks and funding the Seville subdivision, but an administrator may be able to identify more areas where the CBDG money can legally be spent.
