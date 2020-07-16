With local schools reopening next month, some parents plan for their children to learn remotely for safety reasons, but other parents say in-person instruction benefits family schedules and provides social interaction.
Keisha Johnson said her son, who will begin third grade at Decatur's Julian Harris Elementary this year, will participate in virtual learning.
“I lost my dad on my birthday last month due to COVID. If the cases were declining then maybe, but at this point it is a definite no,” Johnson said.
Limestone County Schools this week released its plan for reopening face-to-face classes on Aug. 7, and officials said almost 2,000 students in the district will enroll instead in virtual classes beginning Aug. 12. Hartselle City Schools released its reopening plan Wednesday, with in-person classes beginning Aug. 10 and 11. Other local school systems plan to release reopening guidelines in the next few days.
Johnson said she expects schools will have outbreaks of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 this year.
“I think it will be like a chain reaction. Once someone contracts it at any school, I believe it will have a spiraling effect from there,” she said. “If Trump is letting his cronies out of prison for (coronavirus), why would he expect us to send our children in a closed building for hours a day to attend school?”
President Donald Trump recently commuted the sentence of longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, who had been seeking to delay the start of his prison term due to possible COVID-19 cases among inmates.
Somerville resident Patricia Raymond said her daughter, an incoming 10th grader at Brewer High School in Florette, will learn from home to prevent bringing the virus home since Raymond is high risk.
“I have cystic fibrosis and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). I can’t afford to let her go and get it at school and bring it home to me,” Raymond said. “There is no telling how many kids live with grandparents and some of them have lung problems, too, and don’t need it brought home to them.”
Despite safety concerns, virtual learning may be challenging or impractical for families who don’t have a parent or relative able to stay at home during the day.
Ashley Coulson said her son, who will be in the third grade at Decatur's Eastwood Elementary, will attend traditional school this fall after a difficult experience with virtual school in the spring.
“My husband and I both own our own businesses, and during that same time we were having to do everything we could to keep the lights on,” Coulson said. “If I had been able to be home all day every day and devote the amount of a school day each day, then it might have been easier for us.”
Mallory Pirkle, whose children are in second grade and pre-kindergarten at Benjamin Davis and Woodmeade elementary schools in Decatur, said the virtual option isn't possible for her family.
"Not all families can afford to live on one income while one parent stays home to do virtual learning with their kids. Also, what about single parents who sometimes work two to three jobs to provide for their families?" Pirkle said.
Coulson said her main concern is the toll that distance learning can have on children.
“I am really more concerned with kids being isolated for so long. It’s not good for their mental or physical health,” she said. “There were moments after school let out that the kids would just break down because they missed their friends and teachers so much.”
The social aspect of school can also benefit students with learning disabilities, according to Natashia Wheat, whose son has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
“My son has ADHD and benefits a lot more from paper learning with a human versus being on a computer and alone,” Wheat said. “I am also not against masks and precautions. I think we need to keep them safe but we also have to think about long-term mental health and such for them.”
Some parents are waiting for the release of reopening plans before they decide which learning format their children will use.
Elissa Sons, whose children will be entering second and sixth grades this year at Chestnut Grove Elementary and Austin Middle in Decatur, said she is concerned about how her son’s school will handle the ongoing, unexplained fevers he has been experiencing for the last two years.
“One of my biggest concerns is what the protocol will be if my youngest develops a fever. Will they force a COVID test each time in order to allow him back to school?” Sons said. “He’s missed a lot of school solely from having a fever because we respect the rule, but it’s rare he’s actually really sick.”
Sons said she may reach out to other parents to coordinate small group meetings of students who are learning online, depending on how the online programs are structured. In addition to giving students a chance to socialize, Sons said this would help working parents who want their children to participate in virtual learning.
Hartselle Local school districts are continuing to develop reopening plans.
DCS Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said specific components of reopening plans will hinge on Morgan County’s threat level designated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Hartselle City Schools is using a modified version of the ADPH threat level designation.
The ADPH uses green, yellow, orange and red levels to indicate a progressively more severe threat. As of Wednesday, Morgan County was coded yellow for “moderate risk.”
Detailed county-by-county and statewide data regarding COVID-19 can be found on the department’s website through the data and surveillance dashboard. According to the ADPH, data on the risk-indicator dashboard lags by five days to ensure accuracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.